Deputy Governor Riza explains why DKI provincial government backs Jokowi to ban 2021





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – DKI Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria revealed a number of reasons why the Jakarta provincial government supports President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and central government measures to ban the 2021 return to Lebaran country . First, Riza said, the ban on returning home is part of efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in Jakarta and throughout Indonesia. Riza admitted that the development of the Covid-19 case in Jakarta shows a declining graph. However, he said, that does not mean Jakarta is free from Covid-19. “Of course, we appreciate and support the policy of the central government. This effort is of course carried out with the aim of breaking the chain of spread of Covid-19. You can see that the trend has diminished, but there is still Covid- 19, ”Riza said in Jakarta on Tuesday (3/30/2021). Second, Riza said, the 2021 Lebaran homecoming ban will support various measures, programs and policies of the DKI provincial government in an effort to control Covid-19. Indeed, the massive return home could interfere with the programs implemented by the DKI provincial government of Jakarta to prevent Covid-19, in particular the Covid-19 vaccination program. “National immunization continues to increase. We will continue to increase this effort so that it is not hampered or disturbed by the mass feedback. Also, last year there was no homecoming, this year there could be more (homecoming). Therefore, the government policy is good enough, ”he said. Third, Riza said, the ban on returning home could prevent people in Jakarta from becoming carriers of the Covid-19 virus for families in villages or it could be the other way around. He reminded her not to let Lebaran become a disaster for the family. “People all over Jakarta, so they understand that the best place is home with their family. Do not let ourselves go home to bring the virus to our inhabitants, parents, grandparents, close to the village, ”he said. Fourth, Riza added, the Eid al-Fitr gathering no longer needs to meet in person, but can take advantage of existing technology to organize a virtual return or Eid hospitality. online. According to Riza, this will not reduce the meaning of Eid and friendship. “So Eid is done virtually,” he concluded.

