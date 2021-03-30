Imran Khan sends thank you note to PM Modi





Peace in South Asia depends on resolving the Kashmir dispute

NEW DELHI: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s message on Pakistan Day on Tuesday, saying the people of his country also want peaceful and cooperative relations, Dawn newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Khan on March 23 and addressed his greetings to the neighboring country on Pakistan’s national day.

In his letter, Modi said India wants cordial relations with Pakistan and stressed that a terror-free environment is imperative for improving relations.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for his message, Khan said, “The Pakistani people also want peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India.

However, Khan said lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Creating an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and results-oriented dialogue,” he wrote.

The Pakistani Prime Minister also sent his best wishes to India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has raised hopes of a thaw in relations.

Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen. Qamar Bajwa recently reached out to India, with the latter saying earlier this month that it was time to bury the past and move forward.

While India has also toned down the rhetoric about terrorism, it wants to wait and see if the ceasefire holds before taking decisive action to resume bilateral trade.

