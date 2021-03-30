Boris Johnsons Racial Disparities Commission could drop the term BAME





The term ‘BAME’ (Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority) is currently in the limelight after it was claimed that the use of the term would be one of the central parts of an upcoming Commission report on disparities. racial and ethnic. Although it has turned out to be a very controversial term that many are happy to see the back of, some activists have questioned the committee’s decision to focus so much on this one issue. Many feel that the topic is relatively unimportant and distracts attention from much larger issues at the systemic level. Downing Street has not yet commented, but a Boris Johnson spokesperson has suggested the government will step down from the mandate. “The government does not consistently use the terms ‘BAME’ or ‘BME’ because they are not well understood in user research and because they include some groups and not others,” he said. he declares. Halima Begum, managing director of the charity Runnymede Trust, has expressed concern that she is doing little to address structural issues. “If the advice on the use of the term BAME represents the breadth of the commission’s findings, or the most pressing of its recommendations, then Britain’s ethnic minority communities are insulted by this report and its authors,” she said. declared. “Regardless of the fact that many departments of the UK government, including Defra [the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs] and the Foreign Office has for years advised against the use of the term BAME, we live in a country where black women are four times more likely to die in childbirth than their white friends, and young black men are 19 times more likely to be arrested. and searched by the Metropolitan Police as their young white neighbors. These are the types of issues that the committee should consider at the institutional and structural level if it is to have any credibility. “ Maurice Mcleod, Managing Director of Race on the Agenda (Rota), said: “Many activists working to end racism in Britain have long argued that the use of BAME is problematic and Rota is therefore happy to learn that the term will not be used by public bodies in the future. The term originated as a way of describing all those who are not white, but this kind of generalization leads to a lack of specificity. By zooming out and looking at all ethnic minority communities together, the experiences of particular groups, such as African-Caribbean or Gypsy, Roma and Traveler communities are lost. Another element of concern to activists is the fact that the commission was overseen and set up by Johnson’s political unit chief Munira Mirza, who questions whether structural racism even exists. Not only that, but she chose Tony Sewell to chair the commission and he also questioned institutional racism as a concept. After delays pushed back its original publication date in December, the report is expected to be delivered this week.

