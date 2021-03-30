The GA Maura Healey will miss Donald Trump





No one misses former President Donald Trump more than Maura Healey.

Indeed, with Trump gone, she has no one to sue.

Attorney General Healey, 50, a progressive Democrat, has sued Trump nearly 50 times in his four years as president, and made a big deal out of it every time.

Now she is complaining about three lawsuits brought by Republican Attorneys General against President Biden, including challenging Bidens’ failed immigration policy as well as shutting down the Keystone XL pipeline that has thrown thousands out of work.

Healey, who has spent the past four years trashing Trump and his agenda, said Donald Trump may not have been in the White House, but Republican attorneys general across the country are still bidding and conspiring to block President Bidens’ program at every turn.

Not only did her GOP colleagues fail to overturn the election results, but they are determined to prevent a duly elected president from overturning the illegal policies of the past four years, she said.

Healey, who politicized the state law firm, said: For four years, Republican GAs have been complicit in Donald Trump’s lies, hatred and attacks on our rule of law. Now they are launching baseless and politically motivated attacks on President Biden.

One of those attacks is a GOP-sponsored lawsuit against Biden, challenging his chaotic immigration policies, which created a humanitarian crisis on the southern border.

Healey, as late as last Sunday, accused Republicans of seeking to block Bidens’ return to Trump’s cruel immigration policies. The GOP lawsuit is like Healey’s lawsuit against Trump. But now the shoe is on the other foot.

If Trump’s immigration policies along the Mexican order were cruel, there is no word – except criminal – to describe what happens to thousands of parentless children illegally crossing the border under Biden.

Healey made her remarks in a fundraising appeal to supporters as reports mount that she plans to mock the governor in 2022 when sitting Republican governor Charlie Baker, 64, may or may not run for a third consecutive term four years.

While there is no public estimate of the taxpayer money Healey spent on his lawsuits against Trump – most of which went nowhere, Healey has gained a lot of publicity for standing up to Trump. .

It would surely be woefully old-fashioned in the waking world of progressives if Healey sued Biden even though he is ultimately responsible – just as Trump was – for the sad fate, if not death, of the children of immigrants. taken to the border and abandoned by Mexican traffickers. .

But the chances of the Democratic attorney general filing a complaint against the Democratic president are nil to nil.

But with Trump becoming his main political target, Healey redirected his attention to Governor Baker, using the Bakers distribution of COVID-19 as a thin veil to pursue him. Baker has become his Donald Trump.

The office of the attorneys general, for the record, has no role to play in the distribution of the vaccine. However, that didn’t stop Healey from traveling statewide in campaign mode acting as if she was.

She is obviously testing political waters and using the pandemic and the vaccine to do so as she questions the fairness of vaccine distribution.

Also, part of his campaign for racial justice and fairness, the left’s new keywords, is his accusation that in Bakers Massachusetts, one of the state’s four children goes hungry every night. .

It is unclear what Bakers’ plans for 2022 are, and Healey has not officially announced that she is running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

The only Democrat to officially announce his candidacy for governor is Ben Dowling, 39, of East Boston, a progressive Democrat who served five terms in the Pittsfield State Senate before leaving and relocating to work for an environmental start-up.

Interestingly, however, Healey was able to quickly put Downing aside by picking up on Downing’s question of making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for state police, correctional officers and other first responders, which Baker hesitated to do. .

Downing made his proposal a week ago last Friday. Three days later, Healey echoed Downing’s remarks in a GBH radio interview. She said it was irresponsible for cops and other state agents not to get the shot.

Downing might not be a household name, but at least someone is listening.

Email your comments to: [email protected]

