Muhammadiyah youth did not receive 19,000 hectares of land from Jokowi





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – General President Muhammadiyah YouthSunanto said he had not received 19 thousand hectares of land from the president Joko Widodoin four districts of South Sumatra. Sunanto said the land was donated by Jokowi to the Presidential Palace on January 24 with the status of use rights or land for Agrarian Reform Objects (TORA). “The leadership of the Muhammadiyah Youth Center has not officially received any land from the government. Either administratively from the relevant ministries, or in the form of another administration of the National Land Agency (BPN), ”Sunanto said in an official statement on Tuesday (30/3).

Sunanto said his party welcomed the granting of land use rights. Because, according to him, it is in line with the spirit of Muhammadiyah’s youth to develop the economic independence and agricultural productivity of the community. Currently, Sunanto said, his party is taking a number of steps to monitor land granting and communicate with relevant ministries. The communication was made because his party had not officially received the land grant. According to Sunanto, monitoring of land management will be carried out after official land is granted. Later, he will form a team to study land use and management. We know that the granting of land has sparked controversy and criticism from a number of parties. The Consortium for Agrarian Reform (KPA) revealed a number of irregularities in the granting of management rights to the 19,685 hectares of land. KPA General Secretary Dewi Kartika said TORA should be a priority for landless farmers, landless farmers, tenants, traditional fishermen, poor communities, local communities and indigenous peoples. Meanwhile, Muhammadiyah is not a party of this category. “In land reform, the term management does not exist. Land for land reform objects (TORA) is given in the form of full land rights,” Dewi said in a written statement on Wednesday (3/24 ). (thr / taken)



