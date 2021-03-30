Antony Blinken Ends Donald Trump Rights Plan Promoting Conservative Agenda





WASHINGTON: In a sharp rebuke to the policies of the Trump era, Secretary of State Antony Blinken will officially suppress a plan his predecessor championed to limit US promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by the conservatives like religious freedom and property issues while rejecting reproduction issues. and LGBTQ rights. A State Department official said Blinken would “decisively” reject a report prepared by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo which sought to reduce the number of priority freedoms in US foreign policy. The Pompeo Commission report on inalienable rights has been harshly criticized by human rights groups. Blinken will also reverse a decision by the Trump administration to remove reproductive rights sections from the State Department’s annual human rights reports on foreign countries, according to the official, who spoke under cover of anonymity to gain insight into Blinken’s remarks prior to the deployment of these national reports. later Tuesday. Human rights activists condemned the commission’s 60-page report when Pompeo unveiled it last year with great fanfare from religious and social conservatives. The report was part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to restore the primacy of what officials saw as the values ​​of America’s Founding Fathers. Pompeo had promoted the report at events from Pennsylvania to Indonesia and in numerous interviews with conservative media in the hopes that it would serve as a guide for future administrations. Blinken told the Senate during his confirmation hearing in January that he would reject the report, but he had yet to follow through on that commitment, although the Biden administration has already rescinded several rulings on human rights. man of the Trump era. These include re-engaging with the United Nations Human Rights Council, abandoning the so-called Geneva Consensus and the Rule of Mexico which oppose the right to abortion, and restoring LGBTQ protections as a matter of administrative policy. The official said Blinken would argue on Tuesday that all human rights are “universal and co-equal” and that there is “no hierarchy that makes some more important than others.” Almost all references to the commission’s report and Pompeo’s plea about it have been removed from the State Department’s website, although they remain available on archived pages. Pompeo and many conservatives had long decried the broadening of the definition of “human rights” to include issues that they said were not God-given or specifically made sacrosanct in the US Constitution. “The international human rights project is in crisis,” Pompeo said when he unveiled the commission’s report at an event in Philadelphia. He lamented that “too many human rights groups have traded proud principles for partisan politics” and that “even many well-meaning people claim new and novel rights which are often in conflict”. Human rights groups criticized the findings of the commission, which was chaired by Pompeo mentor, conservative scholar and former US ambassador to the Vatican, Mary Ann Glendon, who questioned the legitimacy rights, including same-sex marriage. A two-week public comment period after the draft report was released in July 2020 was punctuated by angry denunciations of a withdrawal from the US commitment to human rights, but the committee chose to no ‘make only minor revisions in response. In presenting the annual human rights reports, which only cover 2020 and were largely prepared before President Joe Biden’s inauguration as directed by the Trump administration, Blinken will also say on Tuesday that he has instructed the State Department to restore sections on reproductive rights in future editions, according to the official. Blinken to direct the department to prepare addenda to the 2020 reports that include information on maternal mortality, discrimination against women in access to sexual and reproductive health care, and government policies regarding access to contraception. and skilled health care during pregnancy and childbirth, the official said. The reports are expected to highlight concerns about abuses in China, Iran, Russia, Myanmar, Belarus and other authoritarian countries.





