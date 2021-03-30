How did he do it? How, in the name of all he takes it seriously, did Boris Johnson announce that up to 60 million doses of the Novavax vaccine would be bottled and finished by GlaxoSmithKline, but somehow stop looking directly the camera to add: crash in [Roger Moore-style eyebrow raise] Chateau Barnard? There are few staples rarer than Johnson’s Self-Mastery, but after overcoming that particular urge, the Prime Minister has no personal restraint for the rest of the year. Lock up your infoec entrepreneurs, your parents.

Again, Barnard Castle: but of course. Of course, they will do it there. Like some avenging good news bears, Johnson seems to be on the kind of roll that could see him exorcising the unfavorable connotations of every cursed site in his back catalog. He’s going to find 40 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on the back of the couch he fucked Jennifer Arcuri on 10 minutes before his ex-wife came home. He’s going to hand out single shots of it from behind the bar where Matt Hancock was pictured posing with the publican turned PPE supplier who went beyond the words of Health Secretary Matt Hancock has never heard of him. He will lift the bullwhip onto Gavin Williamsons’ desk and discover a portal below to the Holy Grail resting place. He will announce that the original lost crown jewels of England have been found after 800 years by a complete amateur. And the name of this complete amateur? [Roger Moore eyebrow] Dido Harding.

And so on with Johnsons first outing in his government’s new briefing room, which I’m afraid is absolutely brilliant. Not only was the old paneled location a lot smarter, the business group seems to have been completely flushed out for their 2.6m. Looks like it cost about what a top public school would spend on the set of a Sixth Form coin on a man who becomes Prime Minister. What I guess is what we were watching.

The podium Johnson took last night will most often be the domain of his publicist Allegra Stratton, whose televised briefings will apparently begin in May. Yesterday, she could still be found backstage in Downing Street, ignoring the implications of the latest revelation from her four-year affair with Jennifer Arcuri. (Has a story ever been revealed more frequently in a sensational way? I feel even more aware of that particular background than what happened to Batman’s parents.)

He believes in the broader principles of integrity and honesty, delivered the official Strattons verdict on Boris Johnson, one of the leading liars of the time. He acts with integrity and is honest. To which the most appropriate answer is: LOLOLOLOLOL. Or as his press secretary preferred yesterday: Of course, the Prime Minister follows Nolan’s principles when he conducts himself in public life. OK but which Nolan Christopher? I suppose that there are thematic coherences between the Prime Minister and the work of the directors. Both would very much like you to believe that there is no objective truth and that after a while the audience just won’t have the energy to understand or argue with what they’re watching.

Perhaps this is what happened during the pandemic. It is impossible to read Failures of State, the often mind-boggling book by Sunday Times journalists Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott, and not conclude that the British people deserve much better from the government. Still, his deeply healthy approval ratings suggest people didn’t think they had. It’s a tragedy in its own way, but not for the Johnson administration. This is, of course, extremely encouraging news for a cabinet of this caliber that people expect to be badly governed indeed, are supposed to endorse.

What people got from the government was the highest death toll in Europe and the worst economic impact, with the serial delay of our lockdowns, which means we have endured our losses of freedom much more. long than otherwise would have been necessary. So yes, we can all see why Johnson would want to put himself in the front and center of his briefing room madness on the sunny day when those really long restrictions started to be lifted very slightly.

But I can’t think of anything more beaten than being grateful to the guy who locked us up for much longer than we could have been otherwise. Our own rights are now graciously resold to us by Johnson, much more expensive than they should have been. I would come back to the idiom that if you think he did a good job then I have a bridge to sell you except, of course Boris Johnson literally always has a bridge to sell you.

And for all my genuine relief and pleasure in being able to do things taken for granted for the rest of my life, honestly, I couldn’t be more annoyed to hear, from Johnson, that he did his best. And? I hope you have done your best, Prime Minister. What do you want from a participation medal?

Having had to live with the calamitously bullish version of Johnson for most of the pandemic, they were now stuck with this equally needy data shagger. I imagine it’s quite similar to partnering with Johnsons during the period of an infidelity, followed by its discovery and its aftermath. You think nothing could be worse than the rambunctious, secretive horseman Johnson until you’ve stayed home with the bleak, cautious, and penitent Johnson, always urging you to check his phone to be sure.

As usual, he won’t be able to suppress himself for long. Indeed, the ongoing revelations about the afterlife of Prime Minister David Camerons as a senior lobbyist for bankrupt financial services firm Greensill made me wonder what a post-PM career would be like. after Prime Minister Johnsons. Can you imagine the japes once Johnson’s forever complaining about money walks into this area unconstrained? Todays FT reports that Camerons looking for big bucks saw him on a private plane to Saudi Arabia early last year, where he and CEO Lex Greensill took a camping trip with none other than the hug. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Cameron refuses to even take calls about it, needless to say, while Johnson himself was not even asked yesterday about the implications of the Arcuris revelations. But then, public life is not what it used to be. No one at the top seems to see it as anything other than a game in which a number of moral failures have been taken into account. No one quits anymore, no one apologizes, and no one needs to take calls anymore. You can see why people have learned not to expect better. It saves time.