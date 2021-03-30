Politics
International treaty tackles gaps revealed by Covid-19, health leaders say
The world remains vulnerable to future pandemics without an internationally coordinated effort to prepare for such events, world health leaders have warned.
A treaty to systematically address the shortcomings highlighted by Covid-19 has been proposed to address issues such as research, information sharing, and the production and distribution of drugs and vaccines.
Twenty-four world leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his French and German counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel, have put their names on a call for such a treaty.
Notable names missing from the list include US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, but Dr Tedros said that should not be seen as a problem and he expected the 194 member states of the WHO are involved in the negotiation of treaties.
He said during a press briefing that there had been discussions among member states on the treaty and that the reactions from the United States and China were positive.
He said: From the discussions we had in the Member State Sessions, the comment from Member States, including the United States and China, was actually positive and we hope that future commitments will bring all stakeholders together. country (set).
The coronavirus has caused nearly 2.8 million deaths worldwide, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University, while 127 million people were infected with the virus first detected in China in late 2019.
The letter from national leaders, published in newspapers around the world on Tuesday, said Covid-19 has been the biggest challenge for the global community since the 1940s, noting that the two world wars have sparked an era of cooperation between states -nations.
Dr Tedros said: Without a coordinated approach at the international level, whole government, whole society, one health for pandemic preparedness and response, we remain vulnerable.
It (the pandemic) has shown how much we need a universal commitment to basic principles of public health as the foundation of our work to prevent, detect and respond to epidemic and pandemic threats.
The idea behind the proposal for such a treaty is to systematically address the loopholes revealed by Covid-19.
The world has come together as never before to face this crisis.
He said the treaty will strengthen the implementation of international health regulations and, critically, it will also provide a framework for international cooperation and solidarity.
He added that how a treaty would ultimately be developed, what it would look like and whether it was ratified is up to our member states, the nations of the world.
The letter says there is a shared commitment to ensure universal and equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines, drugs and diagnostics for this pandemic and future pandemics.
There have been tensions over vaccine rollouts in Europe and the UK, with talks ongoing over issues such as jab production, after European Union leaders backed tighter controls on vaccine shipments as the bloc struggles with its deployment, but halted ahead of an export ban. .
Downing Street has said vaccine supplies will not be shared with other countries until all UK adults have received a blow.
World health leaders have already warned rich countries to stop self-defeating strategies and share vaccines once they bite their health workers and those most at risk.
Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergency management program, said during the briefing that the treaty can address fundamental issues related to global preparedness, or the lack of it, as well as issues of trust, equity and collective responsibility and innovation for the future.
He said the treaty could strengthen the International Health Regulations (IHR), a global legal instrument emerging from the response to previous deadly epidemics in Europe, which is legally binding on WHO member states.
He said the instrument itself was not working, adding: We need this higher level of political commitment to the principles of IHR. The IHR in itself is a piece of legislation that it makes no sense unless countries are fully committed to its implementation.
Such a treaty would build that momentum, provide that political framework within which we in public health can do our work much more effectively, championing IHR as a truly important instrument of global public health surveillance.
European Council President Charles Michel, whose name is on the letter calling for a treaty, said the virus had been a stark reminder that no one is safe until everyone is safe.
He said: Covid-19 has exposed the weaknesses and divisions of our societies and now is the time to come together as one global community to build a defense against the pandemic for future generations that extends far beyond this crisis and for that, we must translate the political will into concrete actions.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]