PM Modi criticizes Cong-DMK for his ‘anti-women’ mindset, calls Raja ‘obsolete 2G missile’

(Eds: add details) Dharapuram (TN), March 30 (PTI) In a veiled attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dubbed the former union telecommunications minister A Raja an “ obsolete 2G missile ” from the Congress and DMK which targeted Tamil Nadu. women and criticized opposition parties for their “anti-women” mindset.

At his first rally for the April 6 assembly ballot, Modi became attached to Tamil language and culture and invoked the legacy of well-being of late chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa and AIADMK icons.

He stressed the importance of reforming the agricultural sector and his government’s support for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his recent campaigns in staste, had attacked Modi over agricultural laws, weakening MSMEs through initiatives like GST and “disrespectful” of Tamil culture.

PM claimed it was part of Congress-DMK culture to insult women and targeted Trinamool Congress, Congress and left-wing parties for their ‘anti-women’ mindset facing the death of Shova Majumdar, mother of a BJP worker in Bengal.

He said that if the NDA’s agenda was development, Congress and DMK had their own ‘dynasty agenda’, had nothing positive to offer and all they did was ‘put down’ others. and spreading “lies”. Without naming Raja, Modi said that Congress and the DMK launched their “obsolete 2G missile” and that this missile had a clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu.

Congress and DMK insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K Palaniswami, he said.

“God forbid, if they come to power, they will insult many other women in Tamil Nadu,” the prime minister said.

A few days ago, in his campaign, Raja reportedly spoke in an offensive and derogatory manner about the birth of Palaniswami and the ruling AIADMK filed a complaint with the police and a case was filed against him. Raja later apologized for his remark, but claimed his comments had been taken out of context.

Calling on Congress and the DMK leadership to control their party leaders, the prime minister said the people “ignore everything” and will never tolerate insulting women.

Modi claimed it was part of Congress-DMK culture to insult women and when DMK’s Dindigul Leoni and the “ young crown prince ” (Udhayanidhi Stalin) made “ horrible ” remarks against women , nothing has been done by this party to stop them. In addition, Jayalalithaa was “attacked” in 1989 by DMK, he alleged.

The NDA represented women’s empowerment and government programs, including the Ujjwala Yojana, women’s empowerment.

The prime minister said that the NDA is seeking their support on the basis of a solid comprehensive development agenda and inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and “Amma Jayalalithaa Ji”. Modi said India takes great pride in the culture of Tamil Nadu. “One of the happiest times of my life was when I had the chance to speak a few words in the world’s oldest language, Tamil at the United Nations. He had quoted the verse “ Yaadum Oorey ” by Tamil poet Kaniyan Poongundranar to the UN in 2019 which denoted unity and, like today, to emphasize the importance of agriculture and farmers, he quoted the Tamil classic “ Thirukkural ” on several occasions.

Claiming that the NDA is for the promotion of Tamil culture and language, he said they seek to provide technical and medical education in Tamil, if possible.

A vote for the AIADMK-BJP combine is a vote to solve long-standing issues, he said and quoted in responding to the decades-old demand to categorize seven listed caste communities specific to Tamil Nadu under the name of Devendra Kula Vellalars.

Appreciating the people of the “Kongu” region (western Tamil Nadu, a hub of clothing, textiles and MSMEs) for their “entrepreneurship”, he said they had always created “wealth and value ”for the nation.

Small, medium and large businesses in this region have gone out of their way to help others (recently, during the COVID-19 pandemic), he said. They were also known for their business acumen and “remarkable” compassion.

Modi said he was “personally” and that his government was committed to doing everything possible to help businesses grow.

The Center made many reforms last year, he said, referring to the production-related incentive program. Citing the proposed defense corridor in Tamil Nadu, he said it would bring many benefits to the people.

Likewise, Tamil Nadu would also have a toy group that would lead the way in making top quality toys for the world, he said.

The key government intervention sector is the MSME sector, the backbone of the Indian economy and the criteria have been changed to their advantage.

This made business easier and Rs 14,000 crore was fined 3.6 lakh MSME in Tamil Nadu. Almost 1.5 lakh of people related to this sector benefited from the interest subsidy program and 8.5 lakh units benefited from the Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro and Small Enterprises.

“Our government has taken many steps to end the harassment of tax officials.” The “corrupt” eyes of Congress and the DMK would never allow business to grow and, as in the past, their local strongmen would be busy with a “money-raising” campaign. Due to frequent power cuts, the industry could never grow, he said.

The Prime Minister began his speech by chanting “Vetrivel, Veeravel”, in tune with the “culture” of state unity of his party and he was presented with a “Vel”, a lance like a weapon of Lord Muruga .

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Chief Deputy Minister O Panneerselvam, BJP State Unit Head L Murugan, who has been vying from Dharapuram, and leaders of other parties from the alliance attended the rally. PTI VGN BN BN