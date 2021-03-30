Imran Khan responds to Prime Minister Modi’s letter, saying Pakistan also wants ‘peaceful relations’





ANI | Update: March 30, 2021 9:53 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 30 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings on Pakistan Day on Tuesday by saying that the people of his country “also want peaceful and cooperative relations.” Prime Minister Modi wrote to Khan on March 23 to send his greetings on Pakistan Day. “As a neighboring country, India desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people, because this environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative,” said the Prime Minister. Modi had written. “Thank you for your letter of greetings on Pakistan Day. The Pakistani people commemorate this day by paying homage to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers who envisioned an independent and sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential, ”Geo News reported citing Khan’s letter. Khan in his letter said: “The Pakistani people also desire peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India. We are convinced that lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the settlement of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. “

The Prime Minister of Pakistan also sent his best wishes to the Indian people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistan Day is celebrated every year on March 23 to mark the Lahore resolution. Lahore resolution, also known as the resolution of Pakistan, was adopted. March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi last week wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19. “Best wishes to Prime Minister @ ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos