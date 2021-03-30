Kertajati Airport Management Ready to Follow Up on President’s Leadership

Bandung (ANTARA) – The management of PT Bandarudara Internasional West Java (BIJB) and PT Garuda Maintenance Facilities (GMF) immediately followed up on President Joko Widodo’s directive to immediately prepare the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities ) government-owned aircraft, both TNI / Polri and the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

PT BIJB CEO Salahudin Rafi said the two sides immediately followed so that the MRO plan can be in line with the completion of the Cisumdawu toll road, which is expected to be completed in December 2021.

According to him, the business-to-business (b to b) cooperation between PT BIJB and PT GMF is just a question of determining funding and investors given that BIJB already has land and technical documents and the GMF is ready. to manage it with the existing one. human resources and certification capacities.

“Kertajati Airport remains an international airport, serving Umrah and Hajj, national and international freight, then pending the generation of passengers, efforts are being made to speed up the construction and operation of the MRO to serve airplanes TNI / Polri and BNPB in accordance with the directive of the President and the Governor, “he said in a statement.

According to him, with the decision of the central government, this action is in line with the plan of the governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil regarding the business development plan of BIJB to create MRO services.

Rafi confirmed that the President’s decision was not to take over the authority of the BIJB but to speed up the construction of the MRO facilities thanks to the collaboration between BIJB and GMF within the framework of the cooperation that was signed by the government. Provincial of West Java and Garuda Indonesia on February 23.

“The demand for this MRO will come from TNI / Polri and BNPB. We just need to formulate financing and development, whether it is with investors or banks, ”he said.

BIJB itself already owns and is preparing an area of ​​67 hectares where construction phase I aims to establish facilities on 30 hectares of land. According to him, the development of MRO can be accelerated in one year with the operation of the Cisumdawu toll road.

“MRO is not complicated, the workforce is large, GMF already has human resources and MRO certification. BIJB is preparing the ground according to the master plan. Thus, we built MRO in addition to serving TNI / Polri aircraft, as well as general services, that is to say all the civil and commercial flights that we serve in Kertajati, ”said Rafi.

Rafi also confirmed that BNPB will make Kertajati Airport the base for disaster forest firefighting planes starting this year.

BNPB has so far parked its planes in Subang, Malaysia. The government’s decision to establish an MRO in Kertajati meant that BNPB no longer worried about aircraft maintenance issues.

“BNPB is happy, if the MRO already exists, in particular for the maintenance of the fire-fighting helicopters. This presidential decree makes all the plans that have been prepared by the various related parties, ”he said.

The BIJB leadership itself appreciates the government’s decision to appoint Kertajati as the MRO center for government aircraft. This decision is also seen as one of the entry points for national and regional economic recovery.

“The country is present at BIJB, we welcome this decision,” he said.

Earlier, Transport Minister Budi Karya Soemadi said the meeting of President Jokowi, relevant ministers and West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil at the Jakarta State Palace on Monday, 3/29, resulted in a number strategic decisions related to Kertajati airport.

The plan is in line with the completion and operation of the Cisumdawu toll road in December 2021.

“This means that passenger traffic in Kertajati will be better after December 2021,” he said in a press release posted online.

However, the movement of passengers was deemed insufficient for Kertajati, which is why President Jokowi decided that Umrah and Hajj pilgrimages of citizens of West Java and parts of East-Central Java would be concentrated in Kertajati. .

“Our most strategic decision is for Kertajati to operate in another function, namely MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul),” he said.

The transport minister confirmed that his party had launched the plan to make Kertajati the center of the MRO by meeting with the commander of TNI and KSAU to use the Kertajati MRO for the maintenance of planes belonging to TNI.

According to him, this maintenance is also supported by the operational readiness of the PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF), which has obtained an aircraft maintenance certificate from the United States.

The plan is to speed up the Kertajati MRO, the government will immediately build and develop the land that Kertajati already owns. Construction should also be completed quickly.

Not only that, the Minister of Transport also ensured that Jokowi requested the maintenance of all government owned planes to be performed in Kertajati.

“Not only TNI planes but all government BNPB, Basarnas, Kemenhub and police planes for relatively better maintenance. The MRO is not only for the government, but will also come with the MRO for private planes that have done maintenance overseas, ”he said.

Pewarta: Ajat Sudrajat

Editor: Adi Lazuardi

