Senior European diplomat calls for strengthening Turkish-European relations





BRUSSELS The EU foreign policy chief on Tuesday called for building bridges between the bloc and Turkey. "The EU has a strategic interest in developing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Turkey," wrote Josep Borrell on his blog on EU foreign policy. Referring to last year's tensions over the Eastern Mediterranean, Borrell said "the situation remains fragile, but the EU welcomes these upcoming developments and gestures on Turkey's part and has responded by extending its hand." At a virtual summit, EU leaders last week discussed a report on the future of Turkey-EU relations, prepared by Borrell and the European Commission, and decided to continue discussions. negotiations on a constructive agenda. According to Borrell, the economy is one of the most important areas of cooperation as Turkey's exports to the EU total 69.8 billion euros ($ 81.8 billion) and the country receives 58.5 billion dollars. euros ($ 68.6 billion) of its foreign direct investment (FDI) from the EU. countries. 4 areas of difference At the same time, he acknowledged that the bloc and Turkey had tensions over four main issues, namely the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue, regional conflicts such as Libya and Syria, and democratic standards. "The old disputes deeply affect the security interests of the European Union and can no longer be considered as mere bilateral issues between Turkey and certain member states," he argued. Turkey has resisted Greece's efforts to turn the dispute with Turkey over maritime borders into one with the EU. He also said that "democratic standards remain a key element, not only for the EU, but also for Turkish citizens". It's time to constructively overcome differences and "build that bridge," Borrell suggested, adding, "I believe we can do it." Implying the possibility of Turkey's accession to the EU, he said: "Turkey is an important regional power and its historic destiny may well be to join the rest of Europe in the unique peace project that we let's build under the banner of the European Union. Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, the heads of the European Commission and the European Council, will travel to Turkey next Tuesday to discuss the future of Turkish-European relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.







