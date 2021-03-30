Two Indonesian ministers meet with Japanese prime minister, discuss what?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto and Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi met Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Japan on Tuesday (3/30/2021). The two ministers conveyed messages from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno LP Marsudi explained that the two conveyed President Jokowi’s message regarding the well-established cooperation. “We convey the President’s message regarding the importance of the follow-up by the two countries of the cooperation discussed during Prime Minister Suga’s visit to Indonesia, including in the investment sector,” Retno said at a conference. Tokyo Virtual Press, Japan, Tuesday (3/30/2021). Meanwhile, the visit of Minister of Defense Prabowo and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rento to Japan attend a 2 + 2 meeting with the Japanese Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The meeting took place for the first time in the past five years. He explained that Japan is one of Indonesia’s strategic partners and the relationship between the two countries is also quite strong. Japan is also on the list of the biggest investors in Indonesia. Retno revealed that Japan has been a partner of Indonesia since 2006. Japan is also perched among the ranks of important partners in the economic sector. In 2020, Japan will become the fourth largest investor in Indonesia. Japan’s position is only under Singapore, China and Hong Kong. In addition, Sakura Country was the second largest investor in Indonesia in 2018. The country is only one step below Singapore. “In the health sector, there is cooperation in research, development and manufacture of vaccines between ITB and Osaka University,” he said. In addition, Retno also encouraged cooperation between Indonesia and Japan to strengthen vaccination and laboratory management for the Covid-19 vaccine and other viruses. Watch the featured video below: quality content

