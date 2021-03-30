Coroner asks Boris Johnson to lead Covid investigation during inquest into death of nurse





A coroner has called for a full public inquiry into the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic “as soon as possible”. During an inquest into the death of a 28-year-old nurse, who died of coronavirus less than a week after giving birth, the coroner made the plea directly to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Delivering a narrative conclusion to the inquest into the death of Sister Mary Agyapong, who died at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, Coroner Emma Whitting said: The deceased died after contracting Covid-19 but it is still unclear where and when his exposure to the virus occurred. I would like to express my own condolences to the Marys family. If Mary’s untimely death is above all a tragedy for you, her husband, for her children and for all her colleagues and friends, it is also a tragedy for society. As a society, it is important that we learn the lessons of all the lives that have been lost as a result of this terrible pandemic and that we consider the broader political implications that could be lost from each of them. Since this is a process that goes well beyond a coroner’s inquest and the Prime Minister has indicated his intention to hold a full public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic, I urge him to proceed as soon as possible. Ms. Agyapong died last year at the hospital where she worked. Her widower, Ernest Boateng, had told the Bedfordshire and Luton Coroners Court inquiry that she feared she might be infected at work when she was heavily pregnant. Ms Agyapong, who lived in Luton and was originally from Ghana, died on April 12 last year as the rate of Covid-19 cases skyrocketed across the UK. Following the conclusion of the investigation into the death of Ms. Agyapongs, her husband Ernest Boateng said: The sudden death of my wife and the mother of our two children was the most difficult pain to bear. In the first few days after Mary’s death, I was only able to continue because I had to take care of our children and provide them with a loving home. Mary was strong, capable, dynamic, full of life and the most precious person in my life. It is still hard to believe that she lost her life to the Covid-19 virus. I am glad that those who were involved in Mary’s care over the last few weeks of her life had to give a full account of what happened. I hope that the fact that they had to do this will remind them of the need to always give the best possible care to women in Marys’ situation, especially black women who are themselves on the front lines of health care.







