US sends ambassador to join President of Palau on visit to Taiwan





The United States sent its Palau ambassador to Taiwan this week, during a rare visit by a sitting diplomat that has pissed off Beijing as Washington seeks to counter China’s growing influence in the Pacific. Ambassador John Hennessey-Niland accompanies Palau President Surangel Whipps who is in Taiwan to launch a travel bubble with the island. Palau is one of 15 nations that officially recognizes Taiwan above China, which views the self-governing democratic island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day. The presence of an American ambassador during the visit ruffled Beijing’s feathers, with the Foreign Office declaring itself against the Hennessey-Niland trip on Monday. Democratic Taiwan lives under the constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which has intensified military, diplomatic and economic pressure since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Tuesday, Hennessey-Niland made the unusual decision to refer to Taiwan as a country, a characterization Beijing bristles with. “I know that here in Taiwan people describe the relationship between the United States and Taiwan as real friends, real progress and I think this description applies to all three countries – the United States, Taiwan and Palau. “, did he declare. He then posed for photos with Whipps, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and de facto US Ambassador to Taiwan Brent Christensen. Washington remained Taipei’s most important unofficial ally and its main arms supplier despite the transfer of diplomatic recognition to Beijing in 1979. It maintains de facto diplomatic relations through the American Taiwan Institute, a government-sponsored non-profit organization. Historically, he has avoided sending State Department diplomats to Taiwan. That changed under former President Donald Trump, who stepped up official contacts and lifted restrictions on how US diplomats could interact with their Taiwanese counterparts. Last year, then-health chief Alex Azar became the top US official to visit Taiwan since 1979, followed by a visit from a senior diplomat a month later. President Joe Biden has so far maintained similar overtures. The United States has sent warships through the Taiwan Strait three times since he took office in January. Last week, Taipei and Washington signed a memorandum on coastguard cooperation. China’s saber-rattling of Taiwan has increased dramatically under President Xi Jinping. Last year, a record 380 incursions were carried out by Chinese planes into the Taiwan air defense zone. 20 Chinese military planes, including 12 fighters, made one of the largest incursions to date on Friday. The Hennessey-Niland trip comes as Washington tries to defend itself against China’s growing influence in the Pacific, said Sung Wen-ti, professor of Taiwan studies at Australian National University. “As the unity of the Pacific community diminishes, it opens up more space for Chinese diplomatic offensives to win hearts and minds in the region,” he said. AFP. Beijing has poached seven of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, including two in the Pacific, as its growing influence in the region has raised concerns in Australia and New Zealand.







