Pakistani people also want peaceful relations with all their neighbors including India: Prime Minister Imran in Modi – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to Pakistan Day message from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, telling him that the Pakistani people “also want peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India,” he said. revealed Tuesday.

The prime minister wrote this in a letter to the Indian leader, a week after Modi told Imran in a message that his country, as a neighbor, wants cordial relations with the Pakistani people.

<< Thank you for your letter of greetings on Pakistan Day. The Pakistani people commemorate this day by paying homage to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers who envisioned an independent and sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realize their full potential ”, Prime Minister Imran wrote in the letter. dated March 29, confirmed the Foreign Ministry.

“The Pakistani people also want peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India,” he added.

Letter from PM Imran Khan to Modi. DawnNewsTV

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is convinced that “lasting peace and stability in South Asia depends on the resolution of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir. “.

“Creating an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and results-oriented dialogue,” Imran stressed.

In his letter, the Prime Minister also sent his best wishes to the Indian people in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Modi said in his letter that “a climate of trust, devoid of terror and hostility” was imperative for friendly relations between the two countries.

The Indian Prime Minister also sent his best wishes to Imran and the Pakistani people to face the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a “difficult time for humanity”.

The development came days after Prime Minister Imran said India should take the first step to normalize relations with Pakistan.

We are trying, but India should take the first step and unless it does we cannot move forward, PM said at inauguration of first edition of Islamabad Security Dialogue .

The perpetually strained relations between the two countries, which fought three wars, in addition to engaging in several episodes of limited conflict, suffered a breakdown after India illegally annexed occupied Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

However, the two countries surprised last month by announcing the resumption of the ceasefire at the level of the Line of Control (LoC) after a hotline contact between the directors general of military operations of the two countries. Many believe this deal was made possible through a return channel, although Pakistani officials strongly deny it.

No violations have since been reported to the LoC and, most importantly, there has been a visible reduction in rhetoric on both sides.

In his speech at the Islamabad Dialogue, Prime Minister Imran said that the Kashmir issue was the only irritant that stood in the way of better relations between Pakistan and India.

While addressing the same event, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also stressed the need to resolve the Kashmir conflict by peaceful means, saying: “We believe it is time to bury the past and move on. “

