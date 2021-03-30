Analysis | Hefazat-e Islam, the group behind anti-Modi protests in Bangladesh

Narendra Modi was in Bangladesh to attend the country’s Golden Jubilee independence celebrations.



At least 11 people were killed in Bangladesh over the weekend as protesters clashed with police in protests called by Islamist groups against Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Dhaka. Mr. Modi was in Bangladesh to attend the country’s Golden Jubilee independence celebrations. After Mr. Modis’ visit, violence spread across the country, with protesters attacking a train in the eastern district of Brahmanbaria and targeting several Hindu temples. The main group behind the violent protests was Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, an umbrella organization of radical Islamists that had clashes with the Awami League government in the past.

Roots of Hefazat

Hefazat-e-Islam, literally protector of Islam, was formed in 2010 when the country took gradual steps to reverse the Islamization of its political regime by military rulers in the late 1970s and 1980s. In 2008, the army-backed interim government proposed the National Women’s Development Policy Bill, promising equal rights of women to property through the management of income, inheritance, loans, land and market. In the December 2008 elections, the secular Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahmans, was brought to power. Secularists had called for the repeal of the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, which made sweeping changes to the country’s original secular Constitution during the years of military rule (later in the year, the Supreme Court ruled that the amendment was illegal). Islamist groups saw these developments, along with the shrinking space of clergy politics, as a threat to their core interests, and came together on a platform to form Hefazat-e-Islam. In February 2010, Hefazat staged a protest in Chittagong against the Women’s Bill and the attempt to overturn the Fifth Amendment. They clashed with the police, injuring more than a dozen and heralding the arrival of a new Islamist group into the political landscape of Bangladesh.

What do they want?

Based in Chittagong, Hefazat is a platform for Sunni clergymen from the country’s vast Quami madrassa network and their students. The Economist reported in 2017 that the Hefazat madrassas were funded by Salafi-Wahhabi Islamists in Saudi Arabia. If in 2010 they demonstrated their street power by organizing protests against the women’s bill, in 2013 they would expand their demands to a 13-point agenda and organize massive rallies in the capital Dhaka. Their demands included enacting an anti-blasphemy law with provisions for the death penalty, overturning the Women’s Development Act (which Ms Hasinas’ government passed), a ban on erecting statues. in public places (because it is idolatry), a ban on mixing men and women in public and declaring the Ahmadiyas of Bangladesh, a persecuted minority in Islam, as non-Muslims (as in Pakistan ).

The Awami League government initially ignored the protests. But Hefazat members organized numerous marches to the capital, in what they called the siege of Dhaka, to assert their demands. When the pressure mounted, the government acted quickly and ruthlessly. In the early hours of May 6, 2013, the security forces launched a crackdown on Hefazat militants to oust them from Dhaka. At least 11 people were reportedly killed during the operation.

Pressure group

Since the failure of the siege of Dhaka, Hefazat has been careful not to face a direct confrontation with the government or the ruling party. But he remained a tough and important voice who often pressured the government with its Islamist agenda. For example, when the Fifth Amendment was repealed, the government reinstated secularism and some other articles of the original Constitution, but Islam remained the state religion. Hefazet had threatened to fight violently against the government if Islam was withdrawn from the state religion. The government had also changed school texts under pressure from Hefazat and other Islamists. In 2015-2016, when Bangladesh was plagued by violence against bloggers and secular activists, Hefazet demanded action against writers who insult Islam. In 2017, yielding to the demands of the Hefazats, the government removed the statue of the Greek goddess Themis from the premises of the Supreme Court. In 2018, the Hasina government passed a bill recognizing DawraeHadith, a high degree of the Quami madrassas controlled by Hefazat, as the equivalent of a master’s degree in Islamic studies and Arabic, a long-standing demand of Hefazat clerics.

Ms. Hasinas’ government may have found the Hefazat less of a problem than the Jamaat e Islami, the militant religious party whose leaders were brought to justice for war crimes committed in 1971 by the war tribunal. The government did not give in to key Hefazats demands that would change the secular character of the state, but offered small concessions to the group to avoid trouble. However, these concessions seem to have strengthened them over the years. And their protests against the visit of the Indian prime minister, as India and Bangladesh attempt to deepen their ties, pose a new challenge to Dhaka and New Delhi.