India’s foreign policy strategy increasingly resembles that of China

Even though India is targeting China in its alignment with other Quad democracies, it is worth asking how much the temperament and, to some extent, the practice of Indian foreign policy seems to align with those of Chinese foreign policy. China’s assertion beyond its borders stems in large part from the nature of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as a political party that does not believe in sharing power at home, its confusion between the interests of the regime and national interest.

For Indians, it shouldn’t be that hard to figure out. The BJP calls for a Congress-mukt Bharat or try to even undermine allied parties in states where they are strong, it is part of the CCP’s belief that it is the only political party that can make China strong again. If anything, the BJP’s plans, while more difficult to execute, are all the more daring for this reason. But the fact is that such ambitions often transcend national borders.

The CCP, despite its beginnings and rhetoric, is now more or less a modern political party with a vision of history and the future more in tune with imperial China than with China. the peoples republic he claims to be. This is the same sin he has consistently accused Indians of in the border dispute where he claims New Delhi inherited the attitudes and mindset of the British Raj. While the latter claim is debatable, there should be no doubt that the BJP, like the CCP, seeks to attract current legitimacy by recalling an imaginary past of cultural glory and territorial expanse followed by victimization at the hands foreigners, promising restoration of the first and restitution of the second.

While India does not yet have the economic and military means to become abrasive with this attitude beyond its borders, although the Nepalese may claim otherwise, the Chinese have the means to do so both at the same time. ‘within their borders and abroad. Thus, the outright destruction of the culture and identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs and Mongols among other ethnic minorities as well as their attempts to control all religions at home.

This is also why when Yang Jiechi, a member of the CPC Politburo and head of the Party’s Foreign Affairs Committee bureau, said in the United States in Anchorage, Alaska, We thought too well of the United States, we thought the American side would follow the necessary diplomatic protocols, it has nothing to do with what the United States did or did not do but it is to highlight China as the great civilization that even follows diplomatic niceties when it comes to barbarians. It is therefore natural for Yang to continue, facing the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.

India is getting there

But India is getting there. In a clash against foreign organizations and governments commenting on the state of democracy and civil rights in India, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said:

Because you have a set of self-proclaimed Guardians of the World, who find it very hard to understand that someone in India isn’t looking for their approval, doesn’t want to play the game they want to be played … so they make up their rules , their parameters, they make their judgments and then act as if it were a kind of global exercise

Compare that to Yangs’ statement or what Xi Jinping, then Chinese Vice President, said on a visit to Mexico in 2009 remarks to overseas Chinese:

There are strangers who had eaten their fill and had nothing better to do, pointing fingers at our things. China does not export, first of all, the revolution; second, to export poverty and hunger; or third, causing you unnecessary trouble. What is there to say?

But it is part of the nature of political parties that claim omnipotence, as the CCP and BJP do, that insecurity and bragging is never far to the surface. So the Chinese and Indian leaders have made strident claims about not giving up an inch of their territory, even at different times and in different contexts. Meeting with then-US Secretary of Defense James Mattis in Beijing in June 2018, Xi saidNo inch of ancestral land can be lost until we want nothing from others. No formal direct reference has been made to India, but its frequent references in recent years to preparing for and fighting wars (beizhan dazhang) and the powerful enemy (qiangdi) can also be interpreted as covering India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also claim in a statement immediately after the Galwan incident to leaders of India’s political parties that no one had entered Indian territory or captured an Indian post, which was incorrect at least from the point of view of the government. fact that the Chinese were in fact sitting in Aksai Chin, territory claimed by India. It would also be difficult to take seriously any objective accounts assessment of what has been happening at LAC since April / May 2020, including attempts to disengage.

Lack of concern for positive international standards

Meanwhile, the statement in February 2021 by minister of state and former army chief General VK Singh that if China has transgressed 10 times we must have done so at least 50 times was perhaps another grandiose example. But there is a deeper implication. Even though it was a statement of fact, there was absolutely no need to proclaim it and undermine India’s image as a defender of international law. This lack of concern for positive international standards or, indeed, for the national image abroad is actually related to what the Chinese are doing. Indeed, Jaishankars’ response to India’s fall on various international democracy indices could well be compared to China. wolf warrior diplomacy, where national interests and image building take precedence over concerns about international stigma.

This could be seen as a case of gaze[ing] beyond dogma, but the increasing alignment of Chinese and Indian methods and approaches in their foreign policies also seems to be a natural corollary of the alignment of their methods and approaches at the national level. And that, despite the applause from the rafters at home, will likely complicate and undermine India’s broader foreign policy objectives, including those vis-à-vis China. India can learn a lot from China, but there are also lessons on what not to do. For India, copying indiscriminately would be a victory for the Chinese model pushed by the CCP.

Jabin T. Jacob is Associate Professor, Department of International Relations and Governance Studies, Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh and Associate Researcher at the National Maritime Foundation, New Delhi.