Boris Johnson’s approval ratings are highest in 10 months





© PA Boris Johnson’s approval ratings are expected to peak in almost a year after the British Prime Minister has risen in popularity. Johnson has been in 10th place for over 18 months and successfully won a majority of 80 seats in the last election in December 2019. However, its growing popularity, which was built on its Brexit Done promise, took a nosedive last May following governments’ handling of the coronavirus crisis. Pollsters have tracked Johnsons’ approval and disapproval ratings throughout the pandemic. In October, after a summer of travel chaos, a school exam fiasco and the Dominic Cummings scandal, Johnson had a 59% disapproval rate, up from 34% approval. This was a far cry from the 66% approval rating Johnson got at the start of the first nationwide lockdown in April 2020, when the Prime Minister himself contracted coronavirus and spent days in an NHS hospital. Johnson Approval Ratings Rise But it looks like the Prime Minister is once again winning the blessing of the British electorate. Since October, approval / disapproval ratings have reduced to a level number around . This resumption of approval was said to have been triggered by the UK’s departure from the European Union with some form of trade agreement, while the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine recently exceeded 30 million first doses. And bookmakers expect the trend to continue until spring. Paddy Power has set a price of 4/7 on Johnsons approval ratings reaching 46% or more in April 2021. Conversely, it is 11/10 to stay on 45% or even go below. Other than his personal fight with Covid a year ago, Johnson has never enjoyed a + 50% approval rating during his tenure as Prime Minister. Still, the markets suggest UK bookmakers and punters expect the Tories’ rally to spread in the spring, just in time for the May local election. What could change? The upcoming elections are seen as the first real opportunity for the British people to express their views on the Conservative government and its handling of the past 12 months during the coronavirus crisis. Issues such as the economy, the NHS, the UK’s pandemic preparedness and the issuance of PPE contracts by governments are expected to dominate the campaign. Meanwhile, by-elections in places like Hartlepool are likely to stoke more political tensions as Labor seeks to take a seat at the risk of going blue. As for Johnson himself, the prime minister who was once seen as a politician hopeless for popularity does not appear to be in danger of stepping down anytime soon, even if his approval ratings drop again. Markets on when Johnson could step down as prime minister remain confident the 56-year-old will lead the Tories in the next election, slated for 2024. And with a current majority in the House of Commons, it doesn’t look like the Prime Minister leaves. before this date.

