Modi targets TMC after parents of BJP workers in Bengal die





Describing the ‘anti-women’ state of mind of Congress, Trinamool Congress and left-wing parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized them on Tuesday for the death of the mother of a BJP worker in Bengal West, Shova Majumdar, following an assault. In a veiled attack on the leader of the DMK and former telecoms minister of the union A Raja for his reprehensible remark against the mother of the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, K Palaniswami, Modi, in a poll held here, said that the opposition’s “ anti-women mindset ” was not confined to Tamil Nadu. alone. In West Bengal, an old lady, Shova Majumdar, lost her life, he said. “A few weeks ago, we all saw with horror how morons belonging to TMC brutally attacked her simply because her ideology was different.” Although it has been in the news for a long time, he asked if Congress was showing empathy or if his ally DMK had condemned him. In addition, he wondered whether DMK’s ally, the left-wing parties, condemned such behavior. “Did their TMC friends, with whom they are holding strategy meetings in Delhi, show any regrets? No, not at all. Pin the silence among the opposition.” Without naming Raja, Modi said Congress and DMK launched their “obsolete 2G missile,” which has a clear target, the women of Tamil Nadu. “A few days ago this missile was launched by the UPA with a clear order to attack the nari shakti of Tamil Nadu.” Today, Congress and the DMK insulted the respected mother of Tamil Nadu’s chief minister, K Palaniswami, he said. “God forbid, if they come to power they will insult many other women in Tamil Nadu.” A few days ago, in his campaign, Raja reportedly spoke in an offensive and derogatory manner about the birth of Palaniswami, after which the ruling AIADMK filed a complaint with the police and a case was registered against him. Raja later apologized for his remark, but claimed his comments had been taken out of context. Calling on Congress and DMK leaders to control their party leaders, the prime minister said the “proud” sons and daughters of Tamil Nadu never compromised on their ideals and fought against it. ‘injustice. On Monday, BJP leaders expressed condolences over the death of Shova Majumdar, the 85-year-old mother of a party worker in West Bengal, who was allegedly attacked by members of Congress in Trinamool. Home Secretary Amit Shah had said the pain and injuries of Majumdar’s family would long haunt West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supreme Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP chairman JP Nadda said Majumdar lost his life for being the mother of a saffron party worker and added that her sacrifice will be remembered forever.







