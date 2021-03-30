Politics
Covid Update: Madhuri Dixit Show Group; Imran Khan State; India more shots
PUBLISHED MARCH 31, 2021 00:00 IST
About the video
From Madhuri Dixit Nene’s dance show seeing multiple cases to more than two dozen vaccines under development in India – here is the top news on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra’s daily tally saw a drop with cases below 30,000 after one week. On actor-dancer Madhuri’s Dance Deewane show, more than 15 crew members tested positive. In international news, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has recovered from Covid. Meanwhile, Germany is set to discuss the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine due to concerns about a rare cerebral blood disorder. Watch the full video for other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
