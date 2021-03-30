Politics
Johnson Has Case To Answer Regarding Jennifer Arcuri, Says Lawyer | Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson has a case to answer for failing to declare his personal interests following allegations by American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri, according to the chairman of an independent standards committee who berated him when he was mayor for not having declared an interest in the mother of a child. of his children.
In 2010, the town hall committee recommended that Johnson and his staff take training on the importance of declaring personal interests after failing to acknowledge his extramarital affair with Helen Macintyre, an unpaid counselor who subsequently , had given birth to her daughter in 2008.
In 2012, Johnson began a four-year affair with Arcuri, she claimed in an interview with the Sunday Mirror this week. Arcuri has benefited from thousands of pounds of public money, including the mayors’ promotion agency, London and Partners (L&P), and been awarded coveted places on trade missions to New York and Tel Aviv alongside Johnson, although he did not qualify for such trips. .
Johnsons register of interests made no mention of Arcuri and he insisted in 2019 that he had no interest in declaring. Johnsons press secretary Allegra Stratton on Monday claimed he had acted with honesty and integrity as mayor and had no reason to respond to Arcuris’ claims.
But Claer Lloyd-Jones, a lawyer who chaired the 2010 panel on the Johnsons affair with Macintyre, said Johnson had questions to answer.
Speaking to the Guardian, she said: It resonates with what she [Arcuri] alleges that there was an interest to be declared but the evidence was not presented. If he continues to say that there was no interest to declare, someone has to make a decision on that. I would certainly like to know what he has to say about it.
Johnson is expected to be invited to appear before the London Assemblies Oversight Committee when he resumes his investigation into the allegations later this year.
Last year, the Independent Office for Police Conduct said Johnson should not face a criminal investigation into allegations he favored Arcuri. But he criticized his inability to declare an interest in her.
He said his failure to ensure complete separation between himself and that decision making in Arcuris’ places on trade missions could be interpreted as a violation of Nolan’s broader principles in the sense that he could see that Ms Arcuri was getting a networking opportunity through the mayors own a commercial enterprise agency (L&P).
He added: Mr Johnsons’ passive approach could be characterized as a violation of paragraph 5 of the code of conduct: the mayor must not conduct himself in a manner which could reasonably be considered to damage the reputation of his office or authority.
Lloyd-Jones said the Conservative government’s decision to do away with standards committees in local government made it harder to highlight potential violations of the code of conduct, including conflicts of interest.
She said: We know there was the previous one [Macintyre] case, which I chaired and who made sure he understood the code of conduct in one way or another.
She said: If the standards committee still existed and if a complaint had been filed for violation of the code in relation to Jennifer Arcuri and Boris Johnson, it could not claim that it had not understood the code a second time.
