Donald Trump launches new website after ban on social media sites





The site features a long biography of the former president which begins: “Donald J. Trump launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington establishment and becoming the first true foreigner elected. President of the United States. ”

It also includes more than a dozen photos of himself, in which he is pictured aboard Air Force One, greeting North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un and, yes, kissing a baby. Other photos show the president and Melania Trump dancing at the inaugural ball and black tie dinners at the White House. The website makes no mention of his two impeachment trials. He refers to how ‘the scourge of the coronavirus arrived from China’ and says that Trump ‘acted early and decisively to ban travel from China and Europe, which has saved countless lives . ” Trump has largely remained off the internet since the Jan.6 Capitol uprising. killed five people and led the Justice Department to indict at least 150 people with insurgency, a number that could rise to 400 or more. In the process, Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social platforms, such as Snapchat. The former president will return to social media in two to three months on his own platform, according to Jason Miller, longtime Trump adviser and spokesperson for the president’s 2020 campaign. The new platform will attract “tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game,” Miller added. Following Trump’s Twitter ban, Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, stepped in to stop the efforts. aides who tried to get Trump on fringe social media platforms like Parler and Gab.

Visitors to the former president’s website can also request a personalized greeting from the president and the First Lady, or request the Trumps to attend an event. Due to the high number of requests, the home page indicates that processing will take up to six weeks.

Regarding Trump’s attendance at an event, the website said there would be no status updates “due to the volume of requests the President and Ms. Trump are receiving. Requests must indicate whether the media will be present and whether there will be notable participants. “

