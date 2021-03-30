Internal conflict over carbon neutral China by 2060 – IDN-InDepthNews

Point of view by Alexander Kallweit

Last year, President Xi Jinping announced ambitious climate goals. But China’s reluctant state apparatus is struggling to reconcile strong growth with climate policy, writes Dr Alexander Kallweit, who heads the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung office in Beijing. Previously, he was head of the foundation’s international dialogue department in Berlin. This article was first published in the International Journal of Politics and Society.

BEIJING (IDN) Some Chinese commentators, especially those who understand very little about the country, believe that it has a monolithic power structure and that the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and President Xi Jinping are getting all they need. ordered. However, the latest developments in Chinese environmental and climate policy suggest otherwise.

In September 2020, Xi Jinping announced to the United Nations General Assembly that China would reach its peak emissions by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2060. This completely surprised international and Chinese experts. Xi was not giving in to international pressure, and his commitment was not conditioned by voluntary commitments from other countries.

Usually, many agencies and thousands of technical experts work meticulously on Chinese national developments, as shown by their current development of the next five-year plan. It is highly unusual for Chinese leaders to set ambitious goals on their own with precise quantitative targets, as they risk being held solely and personally responsible if they fail.

In January 2021, China’s National Energy Administration (NEA) released the findings of the Central Environmental Inspection Team. In unusually sharp criticisms, inspectors accused the NEA of grossly neglecting its responsibility to regulate the energy sector.

The NEA’s latest sins have been listed in detail and, to further humiliate them, the administration had to publish the report on its website. Central inspections are ordered by the Central Commission of CPCs and the Council of State. The Chief Environmental Inspector is a member of the Politburo and Deputy Prime Minister; the inspectors are appointed by the Organization Department of the CPC.

Internal conflict

While surprise statements by senior politicians on the international stage and wrangling between environmental regulators and energy ministries also occur elsewhere, in China all negotiations are taking place behind closed doors. The doors are only open to announce results and demonstrate unity: saving face on all parties is the greatest good. Without original sound clips, it is extremely difficult to interpret the debates and requires inference from what can be observed. In the case of energy regulation, an exception to standard procedure has become quite spectacularly public, indicating the unusually difficult and contentious negotiations on green issues.

The friction comes from central ecological guidelines which collide with local, regional and sectoral interests which are affected by demands and prohibitions, as well as by the scarcity and higher costs of environmentally sensitive resources. Typically poorer districts and provinces that depend on coal mining or have heavy polluting activities tend to implement environmental goals from headquarters as slowly as possible because officials fear residents’ dissatisfaction. This constant standoff between central political specifications and regional implementation sometimes appears as alternative facts in regional statistics.

However, there are also conflicting goals at the national level. The 15-year targets currently being debated for adoption in March include annual economic growth of around 5% through 2035. This relatively high target puts enormous pressure on many public servants. Such a growth rate inevitably means that the total demand for energy will continue to increase for a long time, because the energy intensity of a unit of national product can hardly be reduced by 5% per year. The dire effects of a short-term blackout have already become when China refused to admit Australian coal following foreign policy disputes. In some provinces, electricity was rationed and dirtier domestic coal was used to make up for the shortage, causing local air quality to drop.

More energy consumption can be made environmentally sustainable by increasing the share of renewable energies in the primary energy mix. The current approach of governments is that the coal / oil and gas / renewables ratio (now around 60/25/15) should evolve towards 50/30/20 by 2030 and towards 40/30/30 by 2050. However, carbon neutrality means that from 2060, coal must be less than eight percent of the energy mix. This requires a significant expansion of renewable energies.

A strategic consideration goes in the same direction: some of the coal burned today in China, and almost all of the oil and gas, is imported. Supplies from Russia are considered relatively secure, but the rest depends on trade routes that China cannot control. Doubling GDP by 2035 while sharply reducing the share of domestic coal means importing more oil and gas along unsafe routes, which would make China’s economic development more vulnerable. The only solution is to increase the production of renewable energy.

The deep meaning

Xi Jinping has succeeded in consolidating his personal leadership power to a degree that no other Chinese politician has done in decades. But the lack of resistance to his the person does not mean that his Politics directives are implemented everywhere. China’s huge state apparatus can slow down or even prevent change without overtly demonstrating opposition. Local interests play a role, as does opposition from sectors that expect environmental and climate policy actions to reduce their global competitiveness. Business leaders, both in private companies and in the public sector, consider the demand to meet high growth targets with stricter environmental regulations to be too ambitious, if not nearly impossible to meet.

The party and senior government leaders are on the side of the environment and the climate. By maintaining ambitious growth goals and simultaneously tightening environmental protections, they put pressure on party cadres whose personal success ratings depend on the achievement of economic goals.

This is the deep meaning of the NEA’s public rebuke: anyone who achieves their economic goals by carelessly circumventing environmental regulations will be publicly denounced and humiliated. This UN speech should also be seen as a political coup in which he presented the Chinese opposition with a done: China has made a commitment to the world and now everyone must work to redeem that promise or the whole country will lose face.

Xi Jinping came to power at a time when air pollution in Chinese cities had reached apocalyptic dimensions and has since been seen as an urgent problem to be addressed. Along the way, environmental issues rose to the top of the political agenda. His speeches and articles demanding environmental regulation and criticizing ecological harm often go beyond those of all other politicians and political institutions like the Ministry of Ecology and Environment. This is why the work of non-governmental organizations is welcome as long as they identify environmental failures on the part of companies or individual authorities and make concrete proposals for action.

When it comes to the environment, Chinese political leaders can count on the support of the urban population. Many applications record the quality of urban air, which is the subject of daily conversation. Awareness of soil and water pollution is also gradually increasing, as is concern for biodiversity.

Western cooperation with China

Carbon reduction as a means of achieving climate policy goals, however, has few lobbyists: so far it remains a problem for elites. China’s contribution and the sacrifices required are not clearly tied to the goal of reducing global warming, and officials are tempted to let countries with higher per capita incomes take the lead. Chinese leaders cannot count on public support for more specific climate measures and do not want to risk opening a debate on possible conflicts between economic and climate goals. So, by clearly engaging with the UN, Xi has invested his political capital.

Until two months ago, the Trump administration’s climate policy added a headwind that allowed domestic critics of Xis to speak of him naively going it alone, weighing down on China without accomplishing much while the richer countries shied away. But new momentum on the international stage, first from Brussels and last from Washington, is again part of China’s globally coordinated policy-making process. It is now easier for the Chinese leadership to publicly defend their way.

The EU and the new US administration must now strike a delicate balance. China is portrayed as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time, but in slightly different formulations on both sides of the Atlantic. That China is a partner in climate policy is obvious: its size makes it essential. Yet the Chinese leadership faces a reluctant administration and weak popular support. The West needs savvy political insight to develop instruments that support China’s support for the climate partnership without overshadowing other aspects of the complicated relationship. [IDN-InDepthNews 30 March 2021]

