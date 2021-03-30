WHO chief urges investigation of COVID lab leak theory as leaders consider pandemic treaty





The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday called investigators looking into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to deepen a theory on a possible laboratory leak incident. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the long overdue report of an international mission to probe how the virus that causes COVID-19 reached humans for the first time, saying it “advances our understanding in important ways.” But in a briefing to member states, he stressed that this “also raises other questions that will need to be addressed through further studies”. Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles Sign up for free The report, compiled by international experts appointed by the WHO and their Chinese counterparts, did not draw definitive conclusions, but ranked a series of assumptions based on their likelihood. The report, seen by AFP ahead of its publication Tuesday, ruled a laboratory leak hypothesis “extremely unlikely,” saying the virus behind COVID-19 was most likely passed from bats to humans via an animal intermediary. But Tedros urged them to dig deeper into the laboratory theory. Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the novel coronavirus arrive by car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, February 3 2021 (Hector Retamal / AFP) “Although the team concluded that a lab leak is the least likely hypothesis, it requires further investigation, possibly with additional missions involving specialist experts, which I am prepared to deploy,” he said. -he declares. The WHO chief also expressed concern that the international team of experts had “expressed the difficulties they encountered in accessing raw data” during their stay in China. “I expect future collaborative studies to include faster and more comprehensive data sharing,” he said. Meanwhile, world leaders have been pushing for a new international treaty to prepare for the next global pandemic – and avoid the unseemly rush for vaccines that is hampering the response to COVID-19. Leaders from 25 countries, the European Union and the WHO have sought to put the ground rules in writing to streamline and speed up the response to future global outbreaks. The treaty would seek to ensure that information, pathogenic viruses, technology to fight the pandemic and products such as vaccines are shared quickly and fairly among nations. “Now is the time to act. The world cannot afford to wait until the end of the pandemic to start planning for the next one,” Tedros said in a virtual press conference. Without an internationally coordinated pandemic response plan, “we remain vulnerable,” he warned. Freshly dug graves are on display at Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday March 23, 2021 (AP Photo / Eraldo Peres) The call came in a joint article published in international newspapers on Tuesday, written by leaders from five continents. Among the signatories were Germany’s Angela Merkel, Britain’s Boris Johnson, Frenchman Emmanuel Macron, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesia Joko Widodo and Chile’s Sebastian Pinera.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos