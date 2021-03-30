Jokowi said will not import rice until June, farmers’ grain prices will rise?

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) assured that the government would not import rice before June 2021. This at the same time responded to the outcry over the question of imports.

So does Jokowi’s statement have an effect on the market and he hoists it grain price farmers who fell after the import issue arose during the harvest?

The professor of the Faculty of Agriculture of IPB and president of the Indonesian Association of Seed Banks and Agricultural Technology (AB2TI), Dwi Andreas Santosa, considered that the statement of the head of state was correct and would have an effect on farmers’ grain prices.

“I think this will immediately impact the price of grain and rice at the farm level,” he told Kompas.com on Tuesday (3/30/2021).

He said Jokowi’s statement guaranteeing that there would be no imports during the harvest season was very necessary for farmers. Because it will have an effect on the psychology of the market.

“Every statement by an official at ministerial level has a psychological effect on the market, especially if it is the president, the influence is certainly quite large,” he added.

Moreover, Dwi continued, Jokowi had also ordered Bulog to immediately absorb grain from the farmers. This direction is considered important for farmers as it offers the potential for increasing the price of unhulled rice, which had fallen.

He believes that when Bulog increases its use of grain from local farmers, in a fairly short period of time, grain prices will improve.

However, his party is currently uncertain about the price of farmers’ grain. Because the investigation conducted by his team is still ongoing. However, he believes the price of unhulled rice is starting to improve.

“If Bulog breaks down, I can almost confirm that there will be an improvement in the price of unhulled rice and that could be in a short period of just 1-2 weeks,” Dwi said.