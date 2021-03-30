China accounted for half of coal-fired electricity in 2020: report





China accounted for a slight majority of all coal-fired electricity produced in 2020, according toa report published on Mondayby the British research group Ember. Although China, the world’s largest emitter, has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060, the report found it to be the only Group of 20 country to see a significant increase in coal production. Last year. Coal production fell or peaked in all G20 countries, but rose 1.7% in China. The country accounted for 53% of the world’s coal-fired electricity in 2020, 9 points higher than its 2015 share. The transition to a low-carbon power system is one of the pillars of China’s attempt to become carbon neutral by mid-century. Making the country’s electricity demand growth more sustainable is essential to facilitate this transition, Muyi Yang, senior electricity policy analyst at Ember, said in a statement. For this, China must boost electricity consumption to be more efficient, further promote high-quality economic growth and deepen electricity pricing reform, aimed at making electricity prices more cost-reflective. , he added. However, the report also found that China has made progress comparable to the global average in the transition to wind and solar power. Wind and solar gained 6% market share compared to coal, while they recorded higher gains of more than 10% in the UK and Germany, according to the report. The country has reduced the share of coal in overall energy consumption from around 70% to 57% over the past decade, but the report says absolute coal-fired power generation has increased by around 19% between 2016 and 2020. Climate Envoy from the United States John Kerry John KerryOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden Administration Supports Launch of New Offshore Wind Program | Top Natural Resources Republican Asks Haaland for Details of National Monuments | White House names panelists on environmental justice Overnight Energy: Putin and Xi among leaders invited to White House climate summit | Kerry turns to private sector on climate change | White House reportedly cancels Home Department party of 50 over pandemic concerns Putin, among leaders invited to White House climate summit said that meaningful cooperation with China and other major emitters is absolutely essential for the United States to meet domestic and international emissions targets, saying last week that we do not yet know how far the country is will be willing to partner with US President Xi Jinping. one of 40 world leaders the White House invited to its climate summit in late April.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos