‘Huge wave’ in favor of NDA in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry linked to polls: PM Modi









ANI |

Updated: March 30, 2021 11:13 PM IS

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led an aggressive campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry, in back-to-back polls, and said he could see a “huge wave” in favor of the NDA in those states polls and a UT.

The Prime Minister spoke at his first rally in Palakkad, Kerala, where he attacked the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government led by Pinarayi Vijayan in the state and said he had ‘betrayed the people of Kerala just like Judas had done to Jesus.

“Judas betrayed the Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” he said.

The Prime Minister here criticized the state’s opposition parties, the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the LDF, for playing a fixed match and misleading the people of Kerala.

“For many years, the worst-kept secret in Kerala politics has been the friendly agreement of the UDF and the LDF. Now Kerala’s first voter is wondering what this match-fixing is? People see how the UDF and the LDF have misled them, “he said.

Prime Minister Modi also ensured the “FAST” development of the state if the Bharatiya Janata party comes to power.

“Now is the time for FAST development in Kerala – F for fishing and fertilizers, A for agriculture and Ayurveda, S for skills development and social justice and T for tourism and technology”, Prime Minister Modi said at the public meeting.

After “impressing” the people of Kerala, Prime Minister Modi’s next stop was Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur where he criticized the opposition, the Congress-DMK alliance, for their dynastic agenda.

Addressing the rally in Tirupur, the prime minister said the BJP’s development agenda was inspired by the ideals of former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran and Amma Jayalalithaa.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the “corrupt eyes” of Congress and DMK will never allow businesses to grow.

After criticizing Congress-DMK in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Modi attacked Pondicherry Chief Minister Velu Narayanasamy while addressing a public meeting in Pondicherry.

Taking a jibe at Narayanasamy, he said: “So many years of loyalty. Lifting the slippers of his leader. Doing bad translations to impress his leader. Yet no ticket! It clearly shows how hard his government is. turned out to be a disaster. “

He also targeted the “underperforming” congressional government over the years in Pondicherry and said the Union Territory’s “High Command” linked to the poll had failed on all fronts.

“In the long list of underperforming congressional governments over the years, the previous Pondicherry government holds a special place. Pondicherry’s “high command” government has failed on all fronts, ”Prime Minister Modi said.

He further promised that if elected, the NDA will work to make Best Pondicherry. “By Best, I mean Business Hub. Education Hub. Spiritual Hub. Tourism Hub,” he said.

Voting for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry will take place on April 6. (ANI)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos