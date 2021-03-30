Politics
Boris Johnson urged NOT to give in to MPs’ demands and end Covid lockdown early | UK | News
WHO expert calls on nations to ‘work together’ to fight coronavirus
With some form of restrictions set to last until June, 40 multi-party MPs have insisted the measures must be lifted as soon as possible to help revive the UK economy. However, Boris Johnson has been urged in a poll not to act too fast – and risk another outbreak of the virus across the country as the UK gets back on its feet.
An Express.co.uk poll – which ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday – asked: “Should the lockdown be lifted as soon as 40 MPs call for an end to Covid rules?”
With 2,454 votes, 66% (1,622) said the prime minister should not ease lockdown restrictions despite MPs’ demand.
Only 34% (817) said the restrictions should be lifted early, while only 15 people said they didn’t know.
Responding in the comments section of the poll, a reader from Express.co.uk said: “No. We’re almost at the finish line, we’ve done so well. Keep going.”
Another added: “No they shouldn’t, they lifted them up too early last time around and look at what happened.
“After suffering last month with Covid, I think the government should strictly stick to its plan.”
A third reader attacked MPs calling for an end to restrictions and said, “What’s wrong with these MPs?
“They complain when the PM does nothing, then they complain when he does!
READ MORE: “Stay Home!” Boris Johnson urged to block overseas vacations
MP Steve Baker called for the lockdown to facilitate
“They asked for a timeline (or a roadmap) and they got it! So shut up and stick with something that works!
“Other than that, emigrate to France or anywhere in the EU where you will be welcomed, I’m sure!”
Someone said, “Haven’t we learned anything!
“If we open up too soon, we’ll start the same cycle over again, then the same conspiracy theorists and the same whiners will blame the government, scientists and all for the mismanagement and most of all people will get sick and die.”
Coronavirus cases across the UK
Another added: “The difference between Boris and these MPs is that Boris bears the responsibility.
“If he gives in to their pressure and then there is an increase in the number of cases / deaths, these MPs will be nowhere in sight and claim that they have never supported the easing of restrictions.”
“The person carrying the can has to make the decision – whether it’s the right one or the wrong one.”
As the UK now approaches three months under strict lockdown restrictions, Steve Baker, Conservative MP for High Wycombe and vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group, said the vaccine rollout had broken the high transmission rate.
Hundreds of stores across the country remain closed
Mr Baker said: “Ministers’ single-minded focus on Covid cases leaves us stuck with these roadmap dates, despite the vaccine clearly severing the link between cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“It is terribly frustrating when so many people are suffering so much from the restrictions.”
In support, a total of 40 MPs signed a letter to the prime minister warning him that the aviation and travel sector would not survive until restrictions were lifted.
The UK today reported 56 deaths across the country and comes just 24 hours after its lowest level since September 19, when 20 were recorded.
In terms of cases, a further 4,040 cases were recorded in the UK, a decrease from yesterday which was the lowest number since September 17.
Indeed, hospitalizations have fallen to levels not seen since September as vaccine deployment continues to skyrocket.
