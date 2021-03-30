Lucky Star poll: Donald Trump beats Kanye West by 10 points as dumbest American of 2021





Former meadows. Donald trump

Governor Andrew Cuomo, Lori Laughlin, Senator Ted Cruz and Ellen DeGeneres are also on the list

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Former President Donald Trump won the Dumbest American title this year in the 10th annual poll conducted by communications consultant Jeff Barge of Lucky Star Communications.

The survey was commissioned by Barge and conducted by ENGINE Insights CARAVAN Omnibus service. This online survey was conducted among a demographically representative sample of 1,004 American adults from March 26 to 28 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

Trump took a 10-point lead over the next candidate, rapper Kanye West, who only got a 50% madness rating. Actress Lori Loughlin, recently jailed for bribing a college official to leave her offspring at a California university, came third.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal, came in fourth with a tally of 48%. Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, who poured oil on his face at a press conference last fall, who came in 5th with a rating of 42%.

Sen Ted Cruz of Texas, who left his state for Cancun during a major snow disaster, took sixth place, with an insanity rate of 41%.

And celebrity talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, embroiled in a hostile scuffle at work, was No.7 with 38%.

In the following spots were rapper R. Kelly and Pres. Joe Biden, tied at 36%. At No. 9 with 33% was the QAnon Shaman. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ranked 10th at 31% with Tessica Brown, who used Gorrila Glue as a hairstyle and had to have it removed surgically.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who carried guns, was slightly off the money, at 29%. Meghan Markle, who just fled the royal family with her husband Prince Harry, tied rapper Tekashi 6ixine with 26%.

Only 28% of Americans say they themselves have done anything stupid in the past year.

Demi Lovato (23%), Bachelor host Chris Harrison (21%), actor Armie Hammer (18%), legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, who exposed himself on a Zoom call (15%), New York Times Publisher AG Sulzberger (15%), Zoom Cat attorney Rod Ponto (13%) and actor Amy Sedaris and singer Michael Buble, both 10%,

“To quote Mark Twain,” April 1 is the day we remember what we are on the other 364 days of the year, “says Barge.

The poll is the eleventh annual April Fool’s Day survey conducted by Mr. Barge, a well-known public relations consultant who has in the past represented clients such as E- the People.com, Alka-Seltzer, Interactive Meeting Solutions, the Lama Surya Das, The Chicago Roundtable Group, Pilot Pen and many bestselling authors. In the past, the survey has been featured in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Barrons, Breitbart News, Le Monde, China Daily, Sydney Morning News, Japan Times, BBC, Jakarta Times, and hundreds of newspapers around the world. world.

You just read:

News provided by

March 30, 2021 at 6:45 p.m. GMT

The priority of EIN Presswire is transparency of the source. We don’t allow dark clients, and our editors try to be careful to eliminate bogus and misleading content. As a user, if you see anything that we missed, please bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Internet News Presswire for all, attempts to set some of the limits that are reasonable in today’s world. Please see our editorial guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos