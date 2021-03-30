Opinion | How China continues to stumble on the global stage





Around the world, Xis’ diplomatic representatives in Europe, Beijing, Hong Kong, Canada, Australia and elsewhere are lifting rocks and smashing their feet. The movements merge with a thriving economy and a country virtually covid-free, China is poised to see its influence increase if it plays it smart. But it’s not; instead, its alienating individuals and nations across the world. By picking up this rock, China has likely shattered any chance that the European Parliament will approve a major investment deal with Europe: the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). The CAI was concluded despite opposition from the new Biden administration. But now that China has sanctioned politicians from four main political parties in the European Parliament, Beijing has done more than President Biden to roll back China’s influence in Europe. China’s rise in Europe is just the latest in a series of diplomatic misadventures that have become hallmarks of Xi Jinping’s reign. The Chinese have referred to these types of interactions as wolf war diplomacy, inspired by an action shoot-em-up movie of the same name. China’s wolf-warriors might play well in Beijing, but across the world, China’s envoys are snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Take Taiwan. In 2019, President Tsai Ing-wen, who is unappreciated by the Chinese government, resigned as chairman of the Democratic Progressive Party after his party was bombed in local elections. Her poll count was low and her allies urged her to drop out of the presidential race. The stage was set for a victory by the Taiwans Nationalist Party, which is much more sensitive to Beijing’s pleas. China has repeated this failure in Canada. In 2018, as the Trump administration imposed tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada and China were on track to reach a free trade agreement. Next, Canadian authorities arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese business executive, on a request for extradition to the United States. Instead of letting the courts decide, China has taken two Canadians hostage in China. Beijing’s relations with Ottawa have been frozen and this free trade agreement is currently dead. I have studied China for my entire adult life and have to admit I am taken aback by Chinese performances. But I am in good company. Thirty-one years ago, the great political scientist Lucian Pye wroteJust when everything seems to be going well, Chinese officials are creating trouble for seemingly inexplicable reasons. Pye argued that a key to understanding China’s evil self-destruct behavior begins with observing that it is largely a spectacle. The Chinese political system demands exaggerated expressions of loyalty from wolf warrior diplomats and commoners exactly because so many people don’t actually believe in what they are doing. Take the example of Regina Ip. Shes a prominent pro-Beijing politician from Hong Kong. On Friday, she tweeted a photo of herself sitting on a sofa, sadly examining her collection of Burberry scarves. The British luxury brand is a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a group that announced in October it was suspending its approval of cotton from Xinjiang, citing human rights concerns. I will stop buying or using Burberry products until Burberry retracts or apologizes for its unsubstantiated claims against Xinjiang, she wrote. Ip clearly feels the need to help China recover this rock. Chairman Mao would have smiled.







