In a matter of weeks, Ankara’s rhetoric has turned from escalating into several questions about appeasement, a trend towards reconciliation and opening a new page with the countries of the region and the European Union.

Ankara’s breeze of calm was no coincidence, but the result of external changes and internal demands, analysts said. Perhaps the most important of these is the change of US government and the advent of Biden, his statements and positions in Regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan do not announce any cordial relationship between Washington and Ankara, especially more than he himself has not contacted his The Turkish counterpart die Communication between the two countries dies The level of the Turkish presidential spokesman and the national security adviser has been limited and a meeting of ministers of affairs from the two countries on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Turkish affairs and international relations researcher Taha Odehoglu confirmed in a statement to Al-Arabiya.nett that the conciliatory tone taken by Ankara at the start of the new year prompted many questions about the reasons for Turkey’s rotation in reference to the dead. region Perhaps the most important of these is the new situation and new conditions in the region and undoubtedly the arrival of the government. A new Americanism has pushed Ankara to review its foreign and even national policies with a view to this other path, less harmonious than that of bilateral relations between the government and the time of former President Donald Trump, because they were generally characterized by rapprochement and the comprehension.

Ankara – Cairo and the Arab Gulf States

Remarkably strong statements by Turkish officials in Egypt and the Gulf Arab States, particularly the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, marked the beginning of a new shift in Ankara’s policy towards of these countries.

Statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and, before him, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, President Ibrahim Kalin’s spokesman and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar all sunk into a melting pot and opened a new site with Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates The pace of contacts with Egypt has started more quickly due to the interest of the two countries in concluding an agreement on the delimitation of maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish officials confirming that the positive signs from Cairo and its respect for Egypt’s Turkish continental shelf, in turn, made a positive impression on Ankara.

Birjan Tutar, a writer specializing in international issues, believes Turkey’s new foreign policy vision will aim to ease tensions in the region. This is appropriate for Turkey and also for the countries in the region, especially Saudi Arabia, and their influential role in economic, political, cultural and religious terms as it is one of the main countries in the region.

Totar added in a statement on Al Arabiya.net: “Egypt’s role is also important for Turkey economically, politically, culturally and geopolitically. This rapprochement between the countries of the region will have a positive impact on Syria, Yemen and in general the American impact on the Libyan crises. “

Totar leads the reasons for dying Change in Turkish foreign policy due to three factors: “Economically due to global economic changes, including the accession of Joe Biden to the presidency of the United States and also for the Turkish presidential elections, die will take place in 2023. “

After Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu dies on March 12, announced resumption of diplomatic contacts between Ankara and Cairo, Turkey dies Egyptian opposition chains in Istanbul, most of which are Brotherhood members Muslims to stop their hostile rhetoric against the Egyptian government.

The European Union and Israel

Brussels announced that the President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, and the President of the Commission of the European Union, Ursula von der Leyen, on April 6 die Barind Letts announced on Monday that he would visit Turkey to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, spokesperson for the President of the Council of the European Union.

The visit comes at a time when Euro-Turkish relations are remarkably improving which is happening in turning away from the specter of European sanctions against Turkey’s precipitation in the context of the reduction of Ankara’s activities in the Eastern Mediterranean, Much dying contributed to the tension between the two parties.

Turkey announced that it will continue to work with the European Union on a positive program set by Brussels, die die Renewal of the agreement on migrants, die Increase the level of customs union and die Visa liberalization includes after the Union a full report on die Presented relations with Turkey, within the framework of the given opening, is a way to bypass collaboration to improve the above areas, but also to impose sanctions if any changes are brought. Ankara, its behavior in the Mediterranean conflict.

In the meantime, Turkey has informed Israel that it will be ready to send an ambassador to Tel Aviv as soon as possible dying the Israeli government is forced to die At the same time, a senior Turkish official told Israel Hayom to return the measured. . On Monday, the official added that the main point of contention between the two former allies is dead.The presence of senior Hamas officials on Turkish soil remains.

Has had controversial relations for years, Turkey recently changed its foreign policy towards the region in general, and Israel in particular, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on December 25, 2020 that Ankara wanted build better relations with Israel.

Insider Benefits

The external factor was not the only reason to change the rhetoric of Ankara since the internal challenges of the ruling party and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are no less important, especially the upcoming elections, the decline of the economy and the high inflation rate.

In this regard, Mustafa Kemal Erdemul, director of Foreign News confirms in the newspaper Cumhuriyet, in his speech to Al-Arabiya. elections, he also wants to start solving external problems as he tries to die To improve relations with Egypt, not only with Egypt but also with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan’s opinion coincides with that of Taha Odehoglu, a researcher in Turkish affairs and international relations who, according to Odehoglu, received great satisfaction from Erdogan’s decision at the national level, and this is what the president Erdogan now wants to implement to cool the interior. arena and restore the confidence of citizens, especially to the conservative segment of the country die Win back votes die it lost in elections. Last legislature.