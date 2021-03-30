Stalin strongly opposes the accusations of the PM





Rajapalayam Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis said women in Tamil Nadu would not be safe if DMK came to power. Is the prime minister unaware of the Pollachi sexual assault case, in which around 250 girls were sexually abused for three years as far as officials, police and party men know? power? Women have been abducted, criminal incidents have been filmed and women have been threatened, he said. If he (Mr. Modi) does not know it, he does not have the right to continue as Prime Minister, accused Mr. Stalin. While the prime minister said law and order in the state would deteriorate under the DMK government, why did he go into hiding about the recent incident of sexual harassment of a female police superintendent by the director general of police, he asked. Mr. Stalin also recalled that three female students were burned to death in a fire on a bus in Dharmapuri when the then chief minister, Jayalalithaa, was convicted in a corruption case. Barking Mr. Modi for making such false allegations, Mr. Stalin said it was not appropriate for a man in the highest position to make such statements. The Bharatiya Janata party was routed in the 2019 parliamentary elections and would suffer the same fate in the assembly elections, the opposition leader said. The BJP enlisted several anti-social elements in its party and one of its officials was accused of sexually harassing a minor, Stalin said. Rajenthra bhalaji Voters in the Rajapalayam Assembly constituency should reject Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who was kicked out of Sivakasi by his voters, Stalin said. All these days, I searched for votes for the candidates of our alliance parties (progressive secular). But, for the first time, I came to tell you who not to vote for? this is how Mr. Stalin began his speech. Stating that Mr. Bhalaji always spoke of violence and mistreatment of people according to castes and religions, Mr. Stalin said that even a deputy from the district’s ruling party, Mr. R. Rajavarman, complained about the threat to his life. by the Minister. Mr. Stalin said that Mr. Bhalaji was an example of why he said that the victory of AIADMK would become the victory of the Bharatiya Janata party. It was Mr. Bhalaji who said that Modi was our father, recalled the president of the DMK. The minister never mentioned his ministry. He has never given an answer to the various corruption charges leveled against Aavin and its related cooperative companies. Even a disproportionate asset case is pending against him in the High Court. Even in the High Court, the people will deliver their judgment on April 6. When DMK comes to power, this case will be speeded up and he will be sent to prison, Stalin said. Sir. Stalin asked for votes for the KKSSR party candidates Ramachandran (Aruppukottai), Thangam Thennarasu (Tiruchuli), ARR Seenivasan (Virudhunagar), S. Thangapandian (Rajapalayam), AR Raghuraman, Sattur MDMK (all DMK candidates) and G. Ashokasi (all DMK candidates) and G. Ashokasi (Sivakasi) Madhava Rao (Srivilliputtur), both in Congress.

