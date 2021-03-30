



March 30 – Four weeks after announcing the cessation of operations, defending champion Jiangsu FC has been officially kicked out of the Chinese Super League, the latest confirmation that financial sauce is training in China for world stars in late stages of their career is over. Jiangsu, who won his first-ever league title last year, has yet to officially disband, but owners Suning, the retail giant that also owns Inter Milan, have failed to find new investors to take over the struggling club. Suning reportedly tried for six months to sell Jiangsu, whose debts are estimated at around $ 90 million. Earlier this month, Jiangsu withdrew from the Asian Champions League and the disappearance of the clubs underscores the growing financial woes of Chinese football, which just a few years ago had built a reputation as having spent money on a series of famous foreign players. Jiangsu will be replaced in the CSL by the Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Five other teams were also dismissed by the Chinese Football Association, all in the second or third division: Beijing Renhe, who played in the top flight in 2019, Taizhou Yuanda, Inner Mongolia Zhongyou, Jiangsu Yancheng and Shenzhen Bogang. This means the Cangzhou Mighty Lions, who were previously known as Shijiazhuang Everbright and were relegated to the Second Division last season, have been given a reprieve and will play in the top flight this year. The collapse of Jiangsu underscores how Chinese football at the elite level has exceeded its weight and represents a considerable embarrassment for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who supports football, in terms of the vision of national football as well as his international status. Contact the author of this story at moc.l1617148276labto1617148276ofdlr1617148276Owedi1617148276sni @ w1617148276Ahra1617148276with whom1617148276DNA1617148276

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos