Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times





Covered the US race against variants of the virus and China’s latest blow to Hong Kong’s electoral system.

US in race against potential new wave of virus

The United States is ramping up the pace of vaccinations, with most states rapidly increasing their eligibility, but the spread of variants coupled with easing restrictions threaten to reverse progress.

After weeks of decline followed by a plateau, coronavirus cases appear to be on the rise again in the United States. Over the past week, there were an average of 65,382 cases per day, a 19% increase from the average two weeks earlier.

States like Florida and Texas, both overwhelmed by the virus, have removed mask warrants and precautions that most experts still believe are necessary. President Biden urged state leaders on Monday to keep certain restrictions in place. We are giving up hard earned and hard earned gains, he said.

Variants: Experts are worried about Variant B.1.1.7, which devastated Britain and is gaining momentum in Florida. The United States is lagging behind in its attempts to keep up with them, as Americans increase their travel for spring and summer vacation.

China adopts changes in Hong Kong election

The radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system in China will give the national security organs vast power over who can stand for election, a move that could sideline pro-democracy opposition for years to come.

The changes were approved by a Communist Party-controlled National People’s Congress committee on Tuesday to give Beijing an even stronger legislative majority. Beijing and its hand-picked local leaders now have sweeping powers to block any opposition candidate that China deems disloyal.

Fewer elected seats: this decision halves the proportion of seats elected by direct suffrage. Forty seats in the 90-member legislature will be chosen by an electoral committee, a pro-Beijing body.

Verification: Any potential candidate to become a lawmaker will first be investigated by the Hong Kong police and the city’s national security committee. Their reports would be submitted to a new selection committee, whose decisions on eligible candidates cannot be appealed to the court.

Spectators speak at the Chauvin trial

The second day of proceedings in the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd opened with testimony from people who witnessed the scene. Many of them were minors at the time, and some said they were haunted by what they saw. Here is the last one.

The video of Mr. Chauvin kneeling on Mr. Floyds’ neck for nine minutes circulated around the world and called into question the original police account. For much of the audience, this was a key part of their understanding of what happened. But the defense asks jurors to consider other factors.

Emotional testimony: Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed Mr Floyds’ arrest, held back tears as she recounted her arrival at the scene and seeing him terrified, scared, begging for his life. I’ve been up for nights to apologize and apologize to George Floyd for not doing more, she said.

Tense exchanges: The defense attorney sought to discredit Donald Williams, a mixed martial arts fighter who was a witness, arguing that bystanders made the officers’ jobs more difficult. You can’t paint me for being angry, Mr Williams said repeatedly.

Peace deal or not, members of the Taliban believe they have already won the war from the recent bellicose speech of their deputy leader, boasting of conquest, to contemptuous references to the foreign masters of the illegitimate government in Kabul. Our journalist examines how this belief, rooted in military and political reality, shapes the unstable present of Afghans.

ARTS AND IDEAS Chinatowns Are In Trouble

Chinese restaurants suffered more during the pandemic than most other American restaurants.

Their activity began to decline earlier in January last year, when news broke that a new virus was circulating in Wuhan, China. Restaurants have also had to deal with a rise in anti-Asian racism vandalized, stolen, attacked online in racist reviews at Yelp, as reported by The Washington Post.

At least 17 of New York’s Chinatown’s 300 restaurants have closed, including its largest, Jing Fong, a 20-year-old banquet hall that served 10,000 people a week. Grace Young, a decorated cookbook author, fears traditional Chinatowns like New York City and San Franciscos will never recover. She spent months trying to draw attention to the problem. When you walk into these restaurants, you step back in time, and that’s a privilege, Young said in a recent episode of The Splendid Table, a food podcast.

In The Times, Bonnie Tsui has more tips for supporting restaurants.

PLAY, WATCH, EAT

What to cook

Now is the time to play

Here are today’s mini crosswords, and a hint: Kindness Random (four letters).

You can find all of our puzzles here.

That’s it for today’s briefing. See you next time. Melina

PS Somini Sengupta, our international climate journalist, joined CBSN to discuss the negative impact of declining public transport use on climate change.

The latest episode of The Daily is about a nationwide campaign to restrict voting.

David Leonhardt contributed. You can reach Melina and the team at [email protected]

