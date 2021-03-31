German pastor hopes in struggle to stay in Turkey …… | News & Reports

A German pastor fighting expulsion from Turkey hopes he can be the exception to a wave of foreign Christian leaders expelled from the country as “threats to national security.”

Although Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) applied the label to Pastor Michael Feulner, he told Morning Star News that a hearing last week gave him hope that a court will strike the designation. of “security threat” and will allow him to stay.

Feulner said the three judges at the March 22 hearing in Ankara were much more open to considering evidence presented by his lawyer than the judges were at a February hearing in Istanbul.

“I felt I was heard by the judges,” he said. “They asked the Ankara Police Department if there was anything against me, and there was nothing. For this reason, I hope they will hear our request. “

One of the judges appeared to have a genuine interest in the merits of the case, he said. At the February hearing, judges only gave the pastor’s lawyer 10 minutes to present his case. Then the court decided not to rule on the deportation order until the Ankara court decides whether the security designation was justified.

The Middle East Concern (MEC) advocacy group reported that Feulner’s lawyer was able to present evidence that Turkey had long been aware of his ministry without objection, and that the security threat designation is a violation of religious freedom.

The judges then demanded that MIT produce “reasonable grounds” for the designation, according to MEC. Feulner is asking the court to overturn MIT’s claim that, without publicly providing evidence, its existence in Turkey is a threat to the country’s national security.

The designation makes Feulner persona non grata in Turkey and is at the origin of a deportation order issued in February and an N82 note on his passport from the Ministry of the Interior which effectively prevents him from returning to the country. if he leaves.

Feulner has lived in Turkey and the Marmara Sea coastal region since 1999, when he came as an aid worker to help the victims of the earthquake in Izmit. He has been the pastor of Yalova Light House Church, a multilingual congregation, since 2003.

In February 2020, Turkish immigration officials arrested Feulner as he attempted to catch a flight out of the country. He was held without charge for 30 hours in an immigration cell at Istanbul airport. It was there that he learned his N82 status and was told he had 10 days to leave the country.

His lawyer then opened two legal proceedings: one to appeal the deportation order and the other seeking to remove the security threat designation. The deportation order is pending until the security threat case is resolved.

Expatriate Christians expelled

Pastor Feulner is one of dozens of Christian expatriates in Turkey who have been expelled in recent years.

Turkey has a long history of expelling “active” Christian expatriates classified as missionaries, but relatively few Christians have been expelled.

After a coup attempt in the summer of 2016, however, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government either increased the number of Christians identified for possible deportation or were denied entry into Turkey. The trend has continued.

According to the 2020 edition of the annual human rights report published by the Association of Protestant Churches of Turkey (TEK), the government selected 35 foreign Protestants for deportation in 2019. In 2020, the government targeted another 30 Christians.

The government has also banned the entry of other Christians. According to TEK, at least 30 foreign Protestants were not allowed to enter Turkey in 2020, including 10 American citizens, one British citizen, four Germans, three Koreans, two Moldovans, one Norwegian, one Finn, one Armenian, three Latino – Americans and four other nationals.

“These people and their families have resided in our country for many years. None of them has a criminal record or conviction in any form whatsoever, ”according to the Protestant association. “This situation represents a major humanitarian problem. These entry bans, imposed without warning, have disrupted the family unit and created a state of chaos for all members of the individual’s family.

Families where one spouse is Turkish and the other is a foreigner also suffer. Last year, the Turkish government targeted at least five of these Christian couples, according to TEK. The government ordered another member of Yalova Light House Church, a foreigner married to a Turk, to leave the country. Their case is pending.

“Most of these cases involved a foreign bride married to a Turkish pastor. Many of the recipients had no clerical role in the church themselves, ”says the TEK report. “Most are housewives. This situation means that Protestant leaders who are citizens of Turkey have been forced to emigrate, otherwise their families will be torn apart. “

Additionally, in 2020, a foreign Christian’s citizenship application was rejected because his spouse was “a church leader and participated in church activities,” according to the report.

Almost all of the Christians selected for deportation were given an N82 or G82 code by MIT in conjunction with the Home Office. Technically, the code is not an entry ban per se, but an obligation to obtain prior approval before entering the country. None of the Christians expelled under an N82 or G82 designation, however, were allowed to return.

Some of the targeted Christians have appealed their security designations. Most of the N82 cases are still pending, but to date no appellants have been admitted to the lower court or to the Constitutional Court.

“In open trials to challenge this situation, the authorities have claimed that these people carry out activities to the detriment of Turkey, have taken part in missionary activities and that some of them have attended the Annual Family Conference ( that our association has held (for 20 years), or other seminars and meetings that are completely legal and transparent, ”according to TEK. “Some court cases have come to a conclusion and a verdict has been issued against these people without any concrete reason being given.”

Reasons behind the trend

There has been a lot of speculation about the reasons for the recent push to expel foreign Christians.

After the 2016 coup attempt, the Turkish government targeted almost everyone with a public voice who was not part of Erdogan’s support base, imprisoning in waves thousands of people falsely labeled “terrorists” .

Erdogan and his Justice and Development Party also allied with Turkish nationalists who have long viewed Christians as secret agents of foreign governments determined to undermine Turkey and a Turkish “manifest destiny” throughout the Middle East and in Europe, with adherence to Sunni Islam seen as a crucial element.

A well-placed expert on Turkey at the MEC said many people believe the deportations are a reaction to pressure from the United States against the imprisonment of Pastor Andrew Brunson in October 2016.

“While this may play a role, I think it is more useful to see how the Islamist / Turkish nationalist / neo-Ottoman / pan-Turkish narrative is getting stronger, and that missionaries leading Turks to conversion are seen as a national enemy and a security threat. by certain authorities, ”he said. “The two codes given (G82 and N82) are both issued to foreigners considered to be threats to national security and public order.”

The government chose Christians for deportation despite constitutional protections for religious freedom and “missionary” work in Turkey.

“Officially, the MIT files behind the orders being secret, the criteria applied are not known. But we see that the vast majority of the victims were participants in one or more of the three conferences of the Turkish Protestant Church or the associated ministry, ”said the source of the MEC. Additionally, as the TEK report for 2020 notes, MIT is trying to get informants from church members, and several other cases of those not attending conferences could be the result of informants passing on the names of some foreigners in the church.

The application of the N82 code and the arbitrary treatment of Christian foreign nationals constitute violations of the provisions of the Turkish constitution stipulating the freedom of belief, worship and non-discrimination, as well as those of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights which Turkey is a party, according to advocacy group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW).

“We are particularly concerned about the separation of families for no reason other than the religion of the couple and the foreign nationality of a spouse, which seriously violates the right to family life,” CSW officials said in a statement. at Morning Star News.

The CSW urged the authorities to review this policy in light of Turkey’s constitution, to ensure due process and judicial independence, and to respect and uphold the right to family life.

CSW officials said they were “deeply concerned about Turkey’s ongoing campaign against Protestant denominations.”

Turkey ranks 25th on Open Doors’ 2021 Global Watchlist of countries where it’s hardest to be a Christian.

Reported by Middle East correspondent for Morning Star News.