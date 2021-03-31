PM Modi speaks without knowing the truth about Jayalalithaa: Stalin – The New Indian Express





By Express press service TENKASI / NAGERCOIL / VIRUDHUNAGAR: Refuting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was dishonored by DMK deputies in the Assembly in 1989, DMK Chairman MK Stalin said said Tuesday that it was a violation designed by AIADMK leaders that day. He was campaigning on Tuesday in Tenkasi, Nagercoil and Virudhunagar districts for the DMK and its alliance candidates. In Tenkasi, Stalin said the prime minister spoke at a public meeting without knowing the truth. He continued, “When the former chief minister Mr. Karunanidhi presented the state budget to the Assembly (in 1989), only Jayalalithaa and his supporters tried to stop it. Congresswoman Thirunavukkarasar, who was with the late leader at the time of the incident, later admitted that the incident was a drama staged by Jayalalithaa and her supporters. Stating that the DMK was not against women, Stalin recalled the acid attack on the former IAS officer Chandralekha during the AIADMK regime. The opposition leader blamed the BJP-led Union government for failing to create two crores of jobs and doubling farmers’ incomes as promised in their election manifesto. He added that the DMK government paid tribute to former chief minister Kamarajar in multiple ways every time he came to power. “Karunanidhi chose a place for Kamarajar’s burial near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial. During the DMK tenure, a statue of Kamarajar was installed in the office of the Chennai company. We also built a memorial for Kamarajar in Kanniyakumari, ”he said. During the campaign in Nagercoil, the chairman of the DMK called on the rally to wear masks as he noticed that many were not wearing masks. He also recalled that he had recently taken the Covid vaccine.

Thalavai Sundaram, AIADMK candidate from the Kanniyakumari Assembly, and Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha candidate, said Radhakrishnan failed to keep the promises he made in the 2014 elections. said Thalavai Sundaram had been dismissed by Jayalalithaa. He reiterated that they would not give permission for the transshipment port near Kanniyakumari, if DMK was elected to power. Recalling that Prime Minister Modi had assured in 2014 to take measures to protect (Tamil) fishermen, Stalin said that attacks on fishermen continued. He also said that the DMK would take all necessary measures to protect the rights of fishermen if the party was elected to power. As an ambulance rushed down the country lane, Stalin asked the rally to give way to the vehicle. Stalin was also campaigning in Rajapalayam in the Nagercoil district on Tuesday evening. While calling for votes here, he assured that a resolution would be passed against farm laws on a priority basis after he came to power. Taking a jibe at Minister of Milk and Dairy Development KT Rajenthra Bhalaji, who is vying in Rajapalayam constituency, Stalin said the minister’s statements had an underlying violence in them, which was unworthy of a minister. He wondered whether such a person should be appointed as a Member of Parliament. He also wondered if Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami could become a farmer just by wearing a green towel. Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks in Dharapuram, where he said a DMK government would be dangerous for women, Stalin asked if the Prime Minister was aware of Pollachi’s sexual harassment problem. He also cited allegations of sexual harassment by a female IPS manager against a special DGP as an example of women’s insecurity under the current regime.

