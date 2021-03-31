Gill under fire for saying ‘no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms disappear’





Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Shahbaz Gill. – Twitter / Shahbaz Gill Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, has criticized for citing guidelines by “international health experts” that it is normal for the prime minister to come out of the office ‘isolation. , chaired a meeting on the development of Gilgit-Baltistan today. The infectious disease expert at Indus Hospital agrees with Gill but says the Prime Minister’s meeting on Coronavirus Day 5 came “too early”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assistant for political communication, Shahbaz Gill, was criticized on Tuesday for saying that a coronavirus patient “did not need to be tested three days after his symptoms disappeared.”

Gill, providing an update on the Prime Minister’s health ten days after testing positive for coronavirus, said he had resumed routine official work. Senator Faisal Javed also released a similar update, saying the Prime Minister has “fully recovered”.

A photo was attached to Gill’s tweet, showing a masked prime minister chairing a meeting, which was called to discuss the development plan to be implemented in Gilgit-Baltistan.

“Note: According to the guidelines of international health experts, three days after the symptoms of the coronavirus disappear, it is not necessary to remain in quarantine. It is not necessary to obtain a negative coronavirus test,” Gill said, without citing any source for the information, seen by many as potentially misleading.

‘Visit the WHO website’

One user asked for the Prime Minister’s help to “refer to the WHO (World Health Organization) website and see that a minimum of 10 days of quarantine is mandatory.”

“What do the experts say about the meetings?”

Another user criticized the current meeting, asking what international experts have to say about these activities. This is the second meeting the Prime Minister is chairing, after calling one just five days after the onset of his illness.

“Are they dumb to follow a 15-day quarantine rule?”

Yet another user questioned the 15-day quarantine period applied worldwide and the fact that countries are “crazy” to adhere to this directive.

What international health experts have said about the quarantine of patients US Centers for Disease Control

According to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, when a patient finds that their symptoms are improving, they may seek medical attention.

They will either be asked to wait 10 days before stopping the quarantine and will not need to be tested, or in case they receive a negative test seven days after the positive test (test done on the 5th day or after) , they will be able to stop isolating themselves.

A person should continue to monitor for symptoms 14 days after exposure, wear a mask, stay at least six feet from others, wash their hands frequently, and avoid crowds, among other measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“The CDC continues to approve the quarantine for 14 days and recognizes that any quarantine of less than 14 days reduces the burden compared to a small possibility of the virus spreading,” the guidelines add.

WHO

The World Health Organization notice in this regard says patients who do not have symptoms can leave quarantine after 14 days, after which they are not required to be tested for the coronavirus.

UK National Health Service

The British National Health Service (NHS) recommends that a patient isolate for “10 full days” from the first day the test is positive. In the case of symptoms, the period of isolation begins as soon as the first symptoms appear.

A patient can stop the quarantine after the full 10 day period if there are no symptoms or “if you just have a cough or changes in your smell or taste” as they can last for weeks afterward. the infection.

Indus Hospital infectious disease expert agrees with Gill

Geo.tv contacted Dr Naseem Salahuddin, an infectious disease expert at Indus Hospital in Karachi, to ask if it is safe for a patient to end quarantine on the 10th day after testing positive.

According to Dr. Salahuddin, although CDC guidelines indicate that quarantine can be stopped after 10 days of contracting the virus, since there are no symptoms, this is the period minimum set and earlier than this is not advised.

She said the prime minister held a meeting long before today (the fifth day after testing positive) and that it was “too early” to have done so.

Speaking of requiring a patient to have a test before coming out of isolation, she agreed with Gill that after 10 days have passed since contracting the virus, or three days after symptoms disappear, “he it is not necessary to get tested if you are not hospitalized or have no symptoms ”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos