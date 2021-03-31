Pat Buchanan: Autocracy vs. Democracy or China vs. America?

TribLIVE’s daily and weekly newsletters deliver the news you want and the information you need, right to your inbox.

“I have known Xi Jinping for a long time. … He doesn’t have democratic bone – with a little bone in his body, ”Joe Biden said. “He’s one of the guys, like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future – democracy can’t work in an always complex world.

“It is clear, absolutely clear… that this is a battle between the usefulness of 21st century democracies and autocracies. … We have to prove that democracy works.

This is how Biden defined the conflict between America and China in almost purely ideological terms.

“Listen… your children or grandchildren are going to do their doctoral thesis on the question of who succeeded: autocracy or democracy? Because that’s what’s at stake, not just with China. “

But is this really the goal of the conflict between America and China for economic, military and strategic supremacy – a fight between two political systems?

Does Xi see himself as the world champion of “autocracy” or as the nationalist leader of the Chinese people?

And are we Americans really the champions of the democracy camp in a great twilight struggle against “autocracy”?

How, then, to embrace as a 70-year-old NATO ally the Republic of Turkey, which is ruled by the autocrat Recep Tayyip Erdoğan?

Our Arab allies and partners include Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, who came to power in a military coup that toppled an elected government. The King and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, as well as the Persian Gulf monarchies, who could rightly be called not only monarchists but autocrats, are also aligned with us.

Unlike Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin’s USSR, Xi’s China does not seem to seek to impose its political system on nations with which it has deep trade and trade relations such as Australia, Japan and South Korea. .

Indeed, in the ideological struggle defined by Biden, it appears that it is the United States and Western democracies that demand that China respect our beliefs and values, and not the other way around.

Xi prioritizes China and its own people, the Han Chinese majority, also in the foreground. As for tribal and ethno-national minorities in China, their rights are subordinate and limited, as are the beliefs and value systems of Christians in most of the 50 or so Muslim countries.

Unlike America’s liberal elites who celebrate racial, religious, and ethnic diversity, China’s rulers appear to fear racial, religious, ethnic, and ideological diversity as forces threatening disintegration.

And unlike Americans who worship at the altar of equality, the Chinese act on the belief that not all religious, racial and ethnic minorities have equal rights.

Biden’s faith in the small “d” democracy does not seem to have been shared by the men who founded the United States like a “republic, if you can keep it.”

“Remember that democracy never lasts long,” wrote John Adams. “He wastes, runs out and kills himself soon. There has never been a democracy that has not committed suicide. “

At the end of a long life, Thomas Jefferson concluded: “A democracy is nothing more than a popular regime, where 51% of the population can take away the rights of the remaining 49%.”

Democracy and autocracy are forms of government and not objects of worship. It is the country that engages the heart, not the system of government by which the country is governed. And it is the country which is the legitimate object of allegiance, loyalty and love.

And that is the meaning of “America First”.

Pat Buchanan is the author of Nixons White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broken a President and Divided America Forever.

