Business leaders and MPs write letter to Boris Johnson urging him to speed up the reopening of our skies

Yesterday evening, business leaders united with MPs to plead with the Prime Minister to resume foreign travel.

They warned more than a million jobs were at risk if Boris Johnson failed to get Britain to fly again.

In a letter to the prime minister, they said businesses across the country would be devastated if the planes were kept on the ground.

The Prime Minister has marked May 17 as the first date on which overseas travel could resume, but there are fears he will push this back as the continent is hit by a third wave of coronavirus.

Mr Johnson will provide an update on his plans on Monday, but sources say he is likely to say it is still too early to set a firm date for the borders to reopen.

Following calls on Monday by a group of 40 MPs, industry leaders from the UK Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses and UK Hospitality said the economic recovery would be threatened if travel to abroad remained illegal.

If we can’t start flying again this summer, the further damage to UK businesses large and small would be severe, they wrote.

Aviation is vital to the UK’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Our air connections are not a frivolous luxury.

“They connect Britain to the world and connect British products, experiences and expertise to billions of potential buyers abroad.

Business groups have said that the successful deployment of the vaccine should allow us to continue to rebuild the businesses, jobs and livelihoods that have been hit so hard by our forced isolation.

Their warning was bolstered by research showing the economy will suffer a $ 47.6 billion blow if Mr Johnson postpones the resumption of overseas travel from May 17 until the end of the year, the equivalent of 200 million a day.

The study commissioned by Airlines UK, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester Airports Group warned that this would put more than one million jobs at risk across the economy, including 125,000 in the sector. international tourism.

The report said that charting a clear path out of lockdown for the aviation industry is vital not only for the survival of the industry itself, but also for the recovery of the UK economy as a whole.

The UK is fundamentally a trading nation and has been for centuries. Its wealth and prosperity are inextricably linked to its ability to interact with global markets. Without air travel, this capacity is severely limited.

Remember, air travel isn’t all about vacations. A significant proportion of passengers travel for business, and air travel also plays a central role in transporting goods around the world.

“The UK’s ability to develop export markets, source materials and know-how from overseas, attract foreign direct investment and attract international visitors to the country depends on air travel. .

“The longer the reopening of international travel is delayed, the greater the economic cost will be to the UK economy.

Tim Alderslade, Managing Director of Airlines UK, said: There are tens of thousands of jobs that depend on aviation and restarting travel, and the industry cannot survive another lost summer with little to no of income.

“We can do it in a proportionate and risk-based way, it’s not a question of opening the border to all countries.

Where it is safe to do so, we must begin the process of opening. We cannot speak frankly about Global Britain without aviation.

Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon has fueled suspicion Mr Johnson will delay plans to resume overseas vacations, saying: The four-country talks we have had in recent weeks would make me skeptical of resuming overseas holidays. international trips to England from May 17th.

Before the pandemic, some 49 percent of the total value of UK exports outside the EU traveled mostly by air on passenger planes.

If we cannot start flying again this summer, the further damage to UK businesses large and small would be severe hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk, hospitality devastated, exporters unable to transport their goods.

A safe and managed restart is the way forward, with restrictions remaining on high-risk countries, but air links reestablished where the risks of variants are low and the success of the UK vaccination should allow us to continue to rebuild businesses and jobs. and the livelihoods that have been so severely affected by our enforced isolation.

