PM Modis Jal Shakti Abhiyan





Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign. A memorandum of understanding was signed between Union Minister Jal Shakti and Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh to implement the Ken Betwa Link project, the first draft of the National Perspective Plan for the interconnection of rivers, India has 18% of the world’s population which has access to only 4% of usable water sources. Poor management of resources and lack of government attention have contributed as a major factor in India’s water scarcity. According toNITI Aayogreport released in June 2019, India is facing the worst water crisis in history. About 600 million people, or about 45% of India’s population, face high to severe water stress. The report goes on to say that nearly 40% of the population will have absolutely no access to drinking water by 2030 and that 6% of India’s GDP will be lost by 2050 due to the water crisis. . One agrees with Modis’ point of view on his concern that the majority of rainwater in India is wasted and the more rainwater is conserved, the less reliance on the water. Water is the basic necessity of every human being, but water scarcity is a major problem which is increasing very rapidly in India nowadays. The problem has become so serious that in many states groundwater has almost dried up and people have to depend on water supplies from other sources..NITI Aayogalso warned the country about the seriousness of thewater crisis. According toNITI Aayog, the water crisis has taken a formidable form in many cities across the country. The water will be about to run out from here2030, the people ofDelhi, Bangalore, Chennai,andHyderabadwill have to face this difficulty the most. The “Catch the Rain” campaign will be undertaken nationwide, in rural and urban areas, and will run from March 22 to November 30 – pre-monsoon and monsoon period in the country. The campaign aims to bring water conservation to the grassroots level through people’s participation. It aims to encourage all stakeholders to create rainwater collection structures adapted to climatic conditions and subsoil strata, in order to ensure adequate storage of rainwater. Our PM Modi noted that the challenge of the water crisis is increasing on par with the development of India. He rightly said that it is the responsibility of the present generation of the country to take responsibility for the generations to come.Everyone is aware that water is the most precious natural resource because it is essential for survival and human life. on earth. However, the availability of fresh water for human consumption is severely strained due to various factors. This water scarcity crisis is most visible in India as well as other developing countries.About 80% of India’s water is severely polluted because people dump raw sewage, silt and silt. garbage in the rivers and lakes of the country. This has led the population to be undrinkable and the population to resort to illegal and expensive sources. Official estimates indicate that around 3,000,000 farmers have committed suicide in the past 30 years. The Jal Shapath which is being organized throughout the country should become a pledge and second nature to all. The formation of the ministry of Jal Shakti is, indeed, a promising step in the right direction.importance of waterbecause human existence is clear from this saying Water is life. The wateris one of nature’s most important resources. Today, many countries of the world, including India, stand at the mouth of thiswater crisis. The writer is a consultant-psychiatrist. Related

