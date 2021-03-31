Donald Trump embellishes Dr Deborah Birxs Thanksgiving weekend details





Former President Donald Trump disliked Dr Deborah Birx’s comments in a CNN report criticizing his administrations’ handling of the coronavirus.

Birx, who was the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said the Trump administration had failed to give the public clear and consistent direction. She left many dead at the feet of the administrations.

“There were around 100,000 deaths from this initial wave,” Birx said on the March 28 show featuring several doctors who advised Trump. “All the others, in my opinion, could have been mitigated or significantly reduced.”

To date, the death toll in the United States is just under 550,000.

Trump fired back. In a statement, he called Birx and infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci, who also appeared on the show, as “two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover their bad instincts.” He accused Birx of hypocrisy.

“Who can forget when Dr. Birx gave the people of our nation a huge mandate not to travel, then walked a great distance to see his family for Thanksgiving only to have them call the police and report them,” Trump wrote on March 29. “She then, embarrassingly for her, quit.”

Birx traveled for Thanksgiving. His family did not call the police.

Here are the details.

Home for the holidays

On December 20, 2020, The Associated Press reported that the day after Thanksgiving, Birx traveled from Washington to a vacation property on Fenwick Island in Delaware, just off the east coast of Marylands. The group included her husband; a daughter and her husband; and two grandchildren. The 130-mile journey takes about two hours.

The CDC’s Thanksgiving Tips recommended celebrating with “the people of your household” and said “staying at home is the best way to protect yourself and others.” If you are traveling, he says, “always wear a mask in public places and on public transport.”

Birx’s trip lasted about two days. During this time, she appeared on CBS News “Face the Nation”, where she told the young people who traveled on Thanksgiving, “you must assume that you are infected and stay away from your grandparents and aunts and the like. no mask. We really ask families to mask themselves even indoors if they choose to congregate during Thanksgiving. “

When the AP asked Birx about the trip, she said in a statement from her office that she “did not travel to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving.” It was more to winter her vacation home, the statement said, although the group shared a meal during their stay.

At a time when the public message was to stay home, the trip poorly reflected Birx as a public health official. The AP article quotes two public health researchers who criticized Birx. Georgetown virologist Angela Rasmussen said “it disqualifies her from any future government health post.”

Two days after the AP article, Birx said in an interview that she was planning to retire, saying that her position “had been very hard on my family”, and that she had been drawn “into this. “.

In this interview, Birx said she hailed the opportunity to help the new Biden administration take the lead in the fight against the pandemic. Officially, Birx served as the Goodwill Ambassador at the State Department, where she had served as the Global AIDS Coordinator. She resigned on January 20, 2021, the last day of Trump’s tenure.

No police call

There is no report that anyone in the Birxs family has called the police. We contacted the Trumps office to find out their source and had no response.

The AP said Birxs’ son-in-law’s sister brought the case forward. Slate reported that the sister warned the AP and was estranged from the family. The AP said the woman admitted there were “family frictions”.

Our decision

Trump said Birx “traveled a great distance to see her family for Thanksgiving, only to have them call the police and report her. She then resigned.”

Birx drove her daughters’ family two hours to a vacation home the day after Thanksgiving. Birx’s son-in-law’s sister spoke of the trip to the PA, not the police. Birx was quick to announce that she would be retiring and she resigned when Trumps’ tenure ended a month later.

Trump made up and embellished the details, but overall the claim is half true.

