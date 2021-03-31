Pakistan: Prime Minister Khan wants peace with India





FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint press conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani (not shown) at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan November 19, 2020. REUTERS / Mohammad Ismail / File Photo

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan responded to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, and said Islamabad wanted peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters.

Modi had written to Khan on the feast of the Republic of Pakistan on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-weapon rivals.

Dated March 29, the letter was not officially released by either side, but the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed its content which was shared widely on social media.

The Pakistani people also wish peaceful and cooperative relations with all of their neighbors, including India, Khan said in his response, adding: Thank you for your letter of greetings on Pakistan Day.

Neither the Indian nor Pakistani foreign ministries responded to requests for comment.

Pakistans Dawn newspaper quoted Modis’ letter on March 23 as saying that India desires cordial relations with the Pakistani people and for that an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative.

India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a difficult relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019, tensions increased dramatically by sending fighter jets into each other’s territory.

Pakistani army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa called on the two countries to bury the past after the military from both countries issued a rare joint statement last month announcing a ceasefire along a disputed border in Kashmir.

Written by Asif Shahzad; Additional reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi; Edited by Raissa Kasolowsky

