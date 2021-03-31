Trump mocks Anthony Faucis’ athleticism in typically deranged rant





Something you’ve probably noticed over the past year is that Donald Trump has done a terrible job responding to COVID-19, so the outcome could have been the same if he hadn’t literally nothing done at all, which is pretty close to what actually happened. In addition to lying bluntly to the nation about the severity of the virus, his administration has excluded medics from the government’s response to the public health crisis; lied about the availability of tests; nixa a first plan to send a mask to every American; abandoned a national screening strategy because the dying were Democrats; organized super-spreader events as if they were going out of fashion; and came out and admitted last fall that he was doing nothing to stop the spread of the virus. Again, none of these revelations are new. One of the main factors that caused Trump to lose the 2020 election was his mismanagement of the pandemic. Still, the 45th president is unable to handle any sort of criticism, so understandably he had a huge temper tantrum after a few of his former employees appeared on CNN to reiterate the shitty work done.

On Monday, Trump slammed Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, who have been his top coronavirus advisers, after the two criticized the administration in a CNN documentary released on Sunday. In a typically messy statement, Trump called doctors two self-promoters, which he is somewhat familiar with; asserted that if it were up to them, we would be locked in our basements right now as our country suffers from financial depression; and poked fun at Faucis’ athleticism in an epically deranged sentence that read: In a fake interview last night on CNN, Dr. Fauci, who said he was an athlete in college but couldn’t throwing a baseball even near home plate it was a roll, tried to take credit for the vaccine, when in fact he said it would take three to five years, and probably more, to get it approved. He also called Birx a proven liar with very little credibility and said she was a terrible medical advisor, which is why I rarely took her advice. (In fact, if Birx lost her credibility, it was when she went on TV and suggested that Trump was doing a good job of handling the crisis.)

The amazing thing about the Trump statement, a point arguably lost to him and the advisers who typed and broadcast it, is the fact that by insisting that he rarely, if ever, took the advice doctors, he made it clear that the 400,000 deaths that occurred on his last full day on the job were his fault and his fault alone.

And while he deserves credit for developing some (but not all!) Vaccines, Trump conveniently forgot to mention the part about not getting extra doses of the drugs when he got them. luck and royally anger the deployment. Moreover, it probably would have been more helpful to the country if he had not personally obtained the vaccine in secret, given the proportion of its supporters who indicated they would stay away from it. By CNN:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged all Republican men to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, as new polls indicate many in the group are skeptical of the vaccine. I can say that as a Republican man, as soon as it was my turn, I took the vaccine. I would encourage all Republican men to do this, McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on Monday when asked what type of message he can push as a GOP leader to help encourage people, especially the GOP. Republican men say the vaccine is safe and they should get it.

In an aCNN poll released earlier this month, 92% of Democrats said they had received a dose of the vaccine or planned to get one, while only 50% of Republicans said the same. That same poll found that 46% of Republicans said they would not try to get the shot. Likewise, an aPBS NewsHour / NPR / Marist poll conducted this month [found that] 49% of Republican men in the United States say they do not intend to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

