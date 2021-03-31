China and Russia pull back Iran

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi () is in the middle of a key tour of six countries in the Middle East, but the eyes of much of the world are equally on the deepening geopolitical alliance between Beijing and Moscow, which has warmed up again this month.

On Monday and Tuesday of last week, the still energetic foreign affairs chief met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have deepened considerably under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping (), with a booming bilateral economic and political dialogue.

The axis appears to be on the brink of a trilateral dialogue including Tehran after Beijing signed a 25-year Sino-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership on Saturday last week.

As Iran was pressed by Western sanctions, it launched a charm offensive towards Moscow and Beijing, and one manifestation of this situation was the three countries in December 2019 conducting naval exercises for the first time. in the northern Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.

Yet it is the alliance between Russia and China that worries the West the most. Beijing and Moscow are collaborating much more closely not only to advance bilateral interests, but also to guard against the prospect of continued cooling in the United States and in broader Western relations.

The Wang-Lavrov meeting came immediately after new sanctions were imposed on Beijing from Brussels, London, Washington and Ottawa over human rights violations in Xinjiang, while Russia is also under sanctions.

Faced with this growing pressure from the West, Lavrov and Wang last week called for a summit of permanent members of the UN Security Council. They say this is necessary to establish a direct dialogue on how to solve common humanity problems in the interest of maintaining global stability.

Beyond the cold between the two powers and the West, there is a burgeoning Sino-Russian bilateral agenda. This is based, in part, on the strong personal relationship between Putin and Xi, with the Chinese leader recently claiming that the bilateral relationship is at the highest level, the deepest and most strategically significant relationship between the world’s major countries. and also praised Putin. like my most intimate best friend.

The emergence of a Sino-Russian security axis is a manifestation of these deeper ties. Take the example of the Sino-Russian semi-regular war games, including in 2018 in the Trans-Baikal region of the Russian Far East, involving around 300,000 soldiers.

This military dimension of the bilateral cooperation program has contributed to the establishment of stronger common positions on key regional and global issues. This includes North Korea with which the two countries have land borders and are long-time allies of Pyongyang and also of Iran, which Beijing and Moscow lobbied during the administration of the then US president. , Donald Trump, for the continuation of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The support that Russia and China have given to Iran has warmed the trilateral relationship, which manifested in December 2019 when the three countries conducted naval exercises.

While these operations have been viewed primarily from a military perspective, they have potential importance to the global economy.

The murky waters of the Strait of Hormuz, through which passes a fifth of the world’s oil, a quarter of liquefied natural gas and a trade of US $ 500 billion, constitute the only sea passage of the Persian Gulf to the open sea.

As the global economy continues to be oil-lubricated, despite a growing shift to cleaner energy sources, there have been attacks on ships, including in 2019. True, satellite-guided tankers may be rerouted to replace ships in distress, but the oil industry remains concerned about the threat to the busy Middle East shipping lane and the precious cargo of cargo that passes through it.

At the time of these 2019 attacks, the Trump team blamed Tehran for growing disorder in regional waters. More than half a dozen states participated in a US-led naval force, including Australia, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

However, most European governments refused to participate, fearing that they would seriously undermine the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The ties between Iran, China and Russia shape Wangs’ tour of the region.

The partnership signed last week is a clear signal of intent that will bring Tehran to the Beijing Belt and Road Initiative.

This highlights that ties between the three countries could heat up further, especially if relations between them and the West deteriorate further under the administration of US President Joe Biden.

As the dialogue runs deepest between Moscow and Russia, Tehran could become increasingly involved, which would have key implications not only for the Middle East, but for broader international relations in the 2020s.

Andrew Hammond is Associate with LSE IDEAS at the London School of Economics and Political Science.