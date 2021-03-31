Pakistan not invited to president’s climate summit – the diplomat





United States President Joe Biden has not invited Pakistan to the leaders’ climate summit, which is scheduled to be held virtually on April 22-23.

According to a statement released by the White House, 40 leaders from around the world, including India and Bangladesh, are invited to the summit in a bid to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

It will be a key step on the road to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November in Glasgow, the statement added.

In Pakistan, public and government officials are upset by the country’s exclusion from the summit despite Pakistan being the fifth most vulnerable country to climate change in the world. The development is a bit surprising, especially since many other Asian countries have been invited. If the summit is simply to cover the issue of climate change and the vulnerability of countries to it on a global scale, development makes little sense.

In response to the exclusion, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri issued a statement saying Pakistan’s flagship initiatives such as the billion-tree tsunami have been hailed by the international community. , including the World Economic Forum, and the summit brings together leaders of countries responsible for about 80%. global emissions and GDP.

Explaining why the Biden administration may not have considered inviting Pakistan to the summit, Wilson Center analyst Michael Kugelman told the Diplomat: I think this is an unfortunate case of oversight. The US government, to its detriment, looks at Pakistan through a narrow lens largely limited to Afghanistan and absolute security. So when the time comes to identify 40 world leaders to attend a climate summit, Imran Khan will not be one of them. That’s not to say that US officials don’t recognize Pakistan as a climate-vulnerable country. It’s just that they will think of other countries first.

Echoing Kugelmans’ views, the Stanford University Center for International Security and Cooperation Asfandyar Mir told the Diplomat that US-Pakistan relations remain very strained due to the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistani support for the Taliban. The relationship is not on the verge of total collapse like it was in 2017-18, but these days the US government is grappling with the difficult behavior of the Taliban in a very volatile situation in Afghanistan, which is having an effect. training session on US policy towards Pakistan.

As for Pakistan, the Biden administration will subordinate the climate agenda and the importance of Pakistan’s people to its more immediate political actions to end the war in Afghanistan, which is at the center of Biden’s foreign policy agenda. , said Mir.

Analysts disagree that the move was intended to deliberately ignore Pakistan, which has apparently not exerted enough pressure on the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan. Kugelman believes that from a US perspective, this is not necessarily a deliberate snub, although many in Pakistan may think so. Relations between Pakistan and the United States are relatively good now, from Washington’s point of view. He has no incentive to antagonize Islamabad, especially since he seeks Pakistani cooperation in the Afghan peace process – one of the Biden administration’s top initial foreign policy priorities.

However, Mir believes the move is definitely meant to send some sort of message to Pakistan. The most important question is why this is the case. As the United States seeks a withdrawal from Afghanistan, it is extremely frustrated with the behavior of the Afghan Taliban, who refuse to break with Al Qaeda, stop the violence and engage in meaningful intra-Afghan dialogue. Pakistan not only supports the Taliban, but also maintains Taliban red lines on key issues, such as reducing violence in Afghanistan.

The United States wants Pakistan to bring the full weight of its influence over the Taliban leadership in Pakistan and the current assessment is that Pakistan is not leaning enough on the Taliban. So until that happens, the Biden administration will not offer many positive incentives in Pakistan, he added.

The development is unfortunate because it offers only further evidence to existing widespread claims that Pakistan’s importance to the United States remains limited to the country’s security effectiveness for Washington. Regardless of all the technical bases that could have been put in place to establish the invitation list, it is simply mind-boggling that one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change did not meet the criteria for a summit focused on climate risks.

Despite all the talk that Joe Biden and Imran Khan are both passionate about climate change, the United States will be selective about who it wants its key partners to be to fight it, Kugelman said.

Apparently, the Biden administrations are calming the coldness of Pakistan or the current government are not confined to the climate summit. Several other recent developments indicate that the Biden administration’s core agenda of engaging Pakistan on Afghanistan and security issues remains unchanged. There have been no visible attempts to support the country’s elected civilian government or to help the country on other softer issues.

Since the Biden administration came to power, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have bypassed their civilian counterparts to engage with Pakistani military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Even Special Envoy Khalilzad, on his last visit to Islamabad, did not meet with Pakistan’s foreign minister and instead met with the army chief, Mir said. It may be out of necessity from the American point of view to end the war in Afghanistan, but the net result is that the things that the political class and the Pakistani people are more sensitive not to convey to their American counterparts in the United States. political level.

Like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Ultimately, while the perceived snub may sting, I don’t think it’s anything too worried. And in any case, it’s not as if Pakistan – and especially its current government – demands validation from the United States to pursue climate change goals and show leadership on climate change mitigation, maintains Kugelman.

The Pakistani public is rightly bothered by the US snub on an issue of long-term importance, but they should also be realistic in what they expect from Pakistan-US relations. It’s not a friendship but, overall, an adversarial relationship, Mir said.

