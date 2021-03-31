Migrant children crammed into Texas facility with limited space





DONNA, Texas (AP) More than 500 migrant children were crammed into plastic-sided rooms built for 32 people, sitting inches apart on mats with aluminum blankets Tuesday in the largest United States Customs and Border Protection detention center for unaccompanied children.

Overall, CBP’s primary children’s treatment center, a white tent complex in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, received more than 4,100 migrants, including more than 3,400 children who made it to the only site. US-Mexico border and the rest of the families. It is designed for 250 people according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Biden administration allowed reporters to see conditions for the first time since the facility opened on February 9 amid a spike in families and unaccompanied children crossing the border.

It was a dark picture.

An area of ​​297 square meters (3,200 square feet) had been divided into several rooms for 32 children each according to CDC guidelines, each separated by thick plastic walls instead of the chain link fence used by previous administrations. Despite the health recommendations, one of the pods “contained almost 700 children, another nearly 600 and others just over 500. Everyone was wearing masks, but COVID-19 tests were not forthcoming. not performed unless they show symptoms.

The doors to the rooms were open to traffic, but there was little room to move around and no one to play games. Most of the children were sitting on the floor next to each other, chatting quietly. Some were wrapped in aluminum blankets. The lights are dimmed at night.

The children, most of whom are between 13 and 17 years old, are separated by age. Families occupied a separate capsule that was less crowded than crowded rooms for older children.

A room for toddlers ages 3-9 consisted of an enclosed park with mats on the floor and much more space than the eight carrycots for older children. An 11-year-old boy took care of his 3-year-old sister and a 17-year-old took care of her newborn baby.

I am a border patrol agent. I didn’t sign up for this, said Oscar Escamilla, acting director general of the Rio Grande Valley border patrol sector, looking at the younger ones.

Children are treated in the Donna Town Tent before being taken to long-term care facilities run by the US Department of Health and Human Services, then placed with a family member, parent, or family member. God Father.

About two dozen of the approximately 270 children transferred to HHS at noon have tested positive for COVID-19 the only time they are tested unless they show symptoms sooner. Escamilla said the overall positivity rate at Donna’s installation was around 14%.

As they prepared to leave, the children who tested negative for COVID-19 played soccer in the outdoor recreation area, where they can go three times a day when their pods are cleaned. Those who have tested positive for the virus have gathered around metal benches on the side and will always go to HHS centers.

The Border Patrol apprehends many more children every day than the HHS takes, resulting in a significant backlog. The border patrol is not supposed to detain children for more than three days, but the HHS is running out of space.

Over 2,000 children stayed at Donna’s facility for more than 72 hours, including 39 for more than 15 days. A child had been there for 20 days. The average stay was 133 hours.

The intention of the border patrol is not detention. Were not in the detention cases, said Escamilla, the official who oversaw the media tour. Were forced to go into business because we can’t pass them on to anyone.

HHS houses children in convention centers in Dallas and San Diego and opens large-scale sites in San Antonio, El Paso and elsewhere.

A large HHS facility is being built near Donna’s detention center, separated by a chain link fence. The noise of construction equipment filled the air near seven buses that were supposed to take children to other HHS facilities.

About 250-300 children enter Donna’s facility daily and far fewer exit, an unbalanced difference that Escamilla said led to increasingly crowded conditions. It received up to 4,600 migrants.

More than 17,000 unaccompanied children were detained in the United States as of Monday, about 12,000 with HHS and the rest with customs and border protection. As of Monday, 446 children were placed in the care of CBP, but only 229 went to HHS.

HHS, which opened a facility for 500 children in Fort Bliss, Texas on Tuesday, is working to reach a capacity of 13,500 beds, spokesman Mark Weber said.

Several hundred children and adolescents cross the border every day, most fleeing violence, poverty or the effects of natural disasters in Central America. President Joe Biden has refused to resume his predecessor’s practice of deporting unaccompanied children.

But his administration continued to deport adults under a coronavirus public health statement promulgated by former President Donald Trump. Biden also attempted to deport most of the families traveling together, but changes in Mexican law forced officers to release many parents and children in the United States.

In some cases, parents refused to enter the United States sent their children alone across the border, in the hope that they would eventually be placed with relatives.

Biden has faced intense pressure to bring more transparency into how large numbers of migrant children are being treated. During her first administrative visit to Donna’s detention center, two Associated Press reporters and a CBS crew shared texts, photos and videos with other news outlets as part of a deal. pool.

In the facility, the children entered a tent with a dirt floor and three rows of bleacher-style seats. About 60 children were waiting to be admitted on Tuesday, all wearing masks and sitting side by side.

They then go to a small room for a lice and scabies inspection and a general health check, including if they have a fever. Their hair is watered.

The facility has medical assistants and nurse practitioners, who perform psychological tests, including asking children if they have had suicidal thoughts. All laces are removed to avoid harming anyone.

Amid the hum of air conditioning vents, children are led into a treatment room, where anyone 14 and older has their picture taken and fingerprints taken. Young children don’t.

In another room, officers ask them if they have any contact in the United States and allow the child to speak to them over the phone. Plastic shields separate the officers and the children, who are seated at tables. They are given wristbands with a barcode that shows a history of their shower, medical conditions, and other personal information.

All children receive a notice of appearance in immigration court, clearing the way for their release to health and social services. About 1,200 children were ready for release on Tuesday but there was nowhere to send them, Escamilla said.

___

Merchant reported from Houston.

