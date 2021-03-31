Eden Project North group calls for talks with Boris Johnson after budget snob

A group of young people attached to the Morecambe Eden Project have expressed their displeasure after the company was excluded from the spring budget.

North West Youth for Eden (NWYFE), a non-partisan Lancashire youth group focused on supporting Eden Project North, may seek to meet with the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

It comes after the spring 2021 budget announcement made no mention of Project Eden, which requested a $ 70 million grant from the government.

Although Eden Project International CEO David Harland was not too upset by the snub, he told LancsLive that the project would have “liked a mention,” the Morecambe youth action group said. said he was disgusted by the budget announcement.

Miles Davis, a NWYFE member, said As a campaign we looked forward to the Chancellors’ Budget announcement earlier in March with great optimism that some or all of the funding that Eden North still needs would be confirmed, but sadly for our project, the decision has been made. to direct funds in other directions.

To put it simply, we have been gutted. We believe there is no denying that Eden North would be a resounding success for both the Morecambe Bay region and the Northwest region as a whole and it would go a long way in leveling this region of the country.

“Eden North would do a lot of things for this region that it desperately needs.

“This would provide a quality of place and institution extremely rare in this part of the world for various reasons, and it could serve as a centerpiece for the regeneration of the Bay Area to truly bring it into the 21st century in a sustainable environment. and fashion that respects the environment.

“The educational, cultural and economic benefits of Eden North, if it were to be built, are vast and varied and, arguably, only this project would be able to deliver these benefits with the same efficiency and effectiveness.

“The project could serve as a focal point for a new Morecambe and a new Northwest.”





The NWYFE is a youth group of people aged 25 and under willing to support the establishment of Eden Project North in Morecambe.

The group was formed last year with help from the Morecambe Escape2Make art group, with funds from a crowdfunding campaign.

The Miles group member is due to write a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak after last month’s budget meeting.

It was hoped that Eden Project North would be mentioned by the Minister of Finance after Eden Project North submitted a business proposal to the government in November 2020.





Described as a “cornerstone” of the financing of the Eden project by David Harland, there has been no response regarding the 70 million euro proposal.

But the CEO of Eden Project has repeatedly indicated that the budget snob will not affect the Morecambe site.

He told LancsLive earlier this month: “We continue to move the project forward no matter what, we are still talking to the relevant government bodies and we are still on our way to 2024.

“There were good indicators today on leveling and a green recovery; we would have liked a mention but we still have hope.

“This budget was all about the pandemic and securing people’s incomes, as it should have been, but I think everything will turn out in the next few months, how we are going to recover and I think we will be part of it.

“It’s no secret that we were hoping the government would provide funding for Eden Project North in this budget, but we don’t see this as a major setback.”

Eden Project North is due to open in 2024.

Eden’s business case shows that the project can be a key driver for a post-Covid ecological recovery in the Northwest.

The Eden Project North is expected to attract around one million visitors per year and directly employ over 400 people.

The business case estimates that visitors spend over $ 200 million per year in the region (not including money spent at Eden Project North), which would support an additional 1,500 jobs.

It is delivered by the team behind the first Eden project in Cornwall and is one of the key projects Eden plans to expand into the UK and around the world.

The team has a proven track record of delivering regeneration projects, Eden in Cornwall transforming an old, barren, unstable and soilless porcelain clay pit into the world-class destination it is today.

Eden in Cornwall cost $ 141 million to build and has welcomed more than 22 million visitors to date since it opened in 2001.

In recent years, it has continued to attract around 1 million visitors per year.

