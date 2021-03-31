Donald Trump trolled with pro-trans billboard outside Mar-a-Lago





FOLX Health has taken over a billboard along I-95 outside of Mar-a-Lago. (Twitter / FOLX Health)

Former President Donald Trump is epically trolled with a pro-trans billboard outside his Mar-a-Lago home.

FOLX Health, an LGBT + digital healthcare company, said it has decided to take over a billboard along Interstate 95 outside of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach , Florida, in honor of International Transgender Visibility Day on March 31.

The blue billboard has the simple yet powerful message: “Trans lives are precious”.

The company told KUTV that it understands “the importance of visibility for transgender people to see themselves and their value to be reflected in culture.”

The statement continued, “With that in mind, FOLX sought to create a moment deliberately reminding the former president (who focused on dismantling trans rights) that the existence of the community is valid and important. “

TRANS LIVES ARE PRECIOUS.

Please RT if you agree. This year for #TransWeekOfVisibility and #TDOV, we took over a billboard along I-95, outside of Mar A Lago. The notice board will be available until April 18.

If you see it in the wild, please share and tag us #FOLXHealth pic.twitter.com/P3nceN6NHy

– FOLX Health (@folxhealth) March 26, 2021

In 2017, Donald Trump announced a ban on transgender people from openly serving in the US military. He said the military should focus on “a decisive and overwhelming victory” without being burdened by the “huge medical costs” of trans personnel.

The anti-trans ban has since been lifted by President Joe Biden in one of the first executive orders he implemented when he entered the Oval Office.

Last year, Trump’s Department of Housing and Urban Development pushed for a rule allowing federally funded homeless shelters to reject trans and gender non-conforming people on the basis of the government’s “religious beliefs”. refuge.

Since leaving office, Trump has continued his anti-trans tirade. Trump appeared at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February. During his 1.5-hour speech, Trump criticized Biden for advancing the protection of LGBT + people.

He claimed that Biden and the Democrats “are pushing policies that destroy women’s sport.” Trump has also wrongly claimed that “many new records are broken in women’s sport,” adding that “young girls and women” are “irritated” at being “forced to compete with biological men.”

Rocco Kayiatos, vice president of marketing for FOLX Health, told KUTV he was a trans man who began his transition “over two decades ago.” He added that he “wouldn’t have believed” he would work for a company that “would allow me to run a billboard” with a pro-trans message.

“For trans people, visibility is about changing, being assertive and saving our lives,” Kayiatos said. “More than just seeing pictures of other trans people, the value of seeing a message from your car while driving on a Florida freeway that your life is precious is just that I would probably drop my jaw, start crying and walk out. of the road. “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos