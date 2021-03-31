China forces overhaul of Hong Kong political system





Chinese leaders yesterday imposed a radical overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system, creating powers to control whoever runs for public office and reducing the number of directly elected lawmakers. The new measures, which bypassed the Hong Kong Legislative Council and were imposed directly by Beijing, are the latest move to crush the territory’s democratic movement after huge protests. Chinese President Xi Jinping () signed the new law after being unanimously approved by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress. Photo: AFP One of the most dramatic changes is the establishment of a committee to verify the patriotism of anyone wishing to enter politics in Hong Kong. It must include background checks by the territory’s new national security apparatus and its decisions cannot be legally challenged. The National Security Committee and the National Security Police will provide reports on each candidate to assist the qualification review board, said Tam Yiu-chung (), Hong Kong’s sole delegate to the Standing Committee of the National Congress of the people. When Hong Kong people are allowed to vote in limited local elections, they tend to vote overwhelmingly for pro-democracy candidates, which has rocked Beijing. Under the new measures, Hong Kong’s Legislative Council is set to increase from 70 to 90 seats, but only 20 of those seats would be elected directly, up from 35. This reduces direct representation from half to less than a quarter of the seats. The majority of the 40 seats must be chosen by a reliable pro-Beijing committee. The remaining 30 are to be chosen by functional constituency bodies representing certain industries and special interest groups that have also been historically loyal to Beijing. The measures were welcomed by the Hong Kong government, which would no longer face disruptive pro-democracy opposition in the council. The excessive politicization of society and the internal divide that has torn Hong Kong apart can be effectively mitigated, said Hong Kong Managing Director Carrie Lam (). The next parliamentary elections under the new system are due to take place in December, she said. Hong Kong’s institutions of political power and governance must always be firmly in the hands of those who love the motherland and Hong Kong, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Bureau said. Opposition politicians have taken a less optimistic view, describing the new measures as a clear step to ensure any remaining opposition to Beijing’s rule is stamped out. This brand new system is truly degrading and very oppressive, said former Hong Kong lawmaker Emily Lau (). Lau questioned whether Hong Kong people would want to participate in the elections and warned that political unrest could explode again.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos